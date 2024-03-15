Prep sports roundup: Birmingham gets past El Camino Real in West Valley League play

Mike Figueroa of Birmingham threw 4 1/3 innings in a win over El Camino Real on Friday.

Birmingham baseball coach Matt Mowry doesn’t care about West Valley League championships. His focus is on City titles, having won five. His teams have never won a league title. That may change this season after the Patriots improved to 2-0 in league play Friday with a 6-5 victory over El Camino Real. Earlier, the Patriots knocked off defending league champion Granada Hills.

Pitcher Mike Figueroa made a huge difference in both games. He threw 4 1/3 innings on Friday, allowing two earned runs.

Carlos Esparza had two hits and two RBIs before pitching a brief stint of relief in the fifth. Danny Martinez threw an inning of scoreless relief. Brandon McClure had two hits and two RBIs for El Camino Real.

Cleveland 4, Chatsworth 3: The Cavaliers survived a three-run Chatsworth rally in the bottom of the seventh. Quinton and Kaeden Riepl each had two hits for Cleveland.

Granada Hills 10, Taft 5: Alex Schmidt had three RBIs for the Highlanders.

Marina 2, Huntington Beach 0: Junior Nick Murrey had a no-hitter for 6 1/3 innings. He finished with six strikeouts and three walks.

Los Alamitos 5, Laguna Beach 2: Tristan Dalzell struck out nine in 5 1/3 innings for Los Alamitos.

Newport Harbor 5, Edison 4: Adam Martin had the walk-off hit for Newport Harbor in the eighth.

La Salle 3, Paraclete 0: Christopher Cardenas hit two home runs and Morgan Sullivan threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings for La Salle.

Arcadia 10, Hoover 0: Nando Palencia struck out 10 in four innings for Arcadia.

Foothill 6, El Dorado 2: Jack Mueller had a two-run home run and Ezekiel Vargas contributed two hits and two RBIs for Foothill.

Loyola 6, Gahr 4: Luca Marucci had four RBIs and James Dellamico and Augie Lopez each had three hits for the Cubs.

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Etiwanda 2: Jacob Peyton finished with three hits for Rancho Cucamonga.

Cypress 10, Tustin 4: Jake DeLaquil had three RBIs for Cypress.

Maranatha 8, Village Christian 1: Zach Strickland struck out six in five innings and AJ Beltre finished with three hits.

Northwood 3, Beckman 2: Paul Grossman struck out eight in five scoreless innings for Northwood.

Chaminade 5, Windward 1: The Eagles (9-3) received three hits from Vinny Van der Wel.

Hart 9, Crespi 2: Brayden Jefferis, Ryan De La Maza and Lincoln Daly each had two hits for Hart.

Ayala 8, Glendora 2: Matthew Yarc had a home run and single for Ayala.

Camarillo 4, Simi Valley 1: Trotter Enright hit two doubles and a single to lead Camarillo. Nick Tostado threw a complete game for the Scorpions.

Saugus 3, Valencia 2: The Centurions scored two runs in the bottom of the 10th. Dominick Zambrano finished with three hits for Saugus.

Softball

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 11, Chatsworth 1: Sophomore Aliyah Garcia went four for four and sophomore Nadia Ledon hit two home runs to lead the Knights.

Norco 13, Corona Centennial 2: Ariel Reyes, Kaley Cook and Maddy Aguilera each had two hits for 9-2 Norco.

Whittier Christian 11, Mary Star 2: UCLA commit Aleena Garcia hit three home runs and had six RBIs.