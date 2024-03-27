Former Campbell Hall fencer Bryce Louie wins NCAA foil championship for Penn
Bryce Louie first started fencing when he was 8.
It’s pretty clear that on Sunday, a dream came true for the Campbell Hall graduate.
At the NCAA fencing championships in Columbus, Ohio, he won the foil championship, becoming the first national champion for Penn since 1997.
The senior defeated teammate Blake Broszus 15-9 in the final round to win the gold medal.
He graduated from Campbell Hall in 2020 and has traveled the world competing in fencing. He has an older brother who competed for the Philippines.
The Olympic Games could be in his future.
