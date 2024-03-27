Advertisement
Former Campbell Hall fencer Bryce Louie wins NCAA foil championship for Penn

Bryce Louie squats on the floor in fencing garb, his foil lying across his knees
Bryce Louie, a Campbell Hall grad, won the NCAA foil championship as a senior at Penn.
(Penn Athletics)
By Eric Sondheimer
Bryce Louie first started fencing when he was 8.

It’s pretty clear that on Sunday, a dream came true for the Campbell Hall graduate.

At the NCAA fencing championships in Columbus, Ohio, he won the foil championship, becoming the first national champion for Penn since 1997.

The senior defeated teammate Blake Broszus 15-9 in the final round to win the gold medal.

Fencer Bryce Louie in 2019.
(Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)
He graduated from Campbell Hall in 2020 and has traveled the world competing in fencing. He has an older brother who competed for the Philippines.

The Olympic Games could be in his future.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

