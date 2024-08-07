Jauregui brothers continue family tradition of playing receiver at Franklin High

Catching passes at Franklin High is a rite of passage for the Jauregui family.

Robert Jauregui caught passes in 1978 for legendary coach Armando Gonzalez before returning as a teacher and Class B coach.

His son, Chris, was a star receiver at Franklin in 1994 and 1995.

Now father and grandfather are rooting for the next generation. Chris Jr. was a star receiver for Franklin’s 2019 City Section Division II runner-up team. Brother Issac has transferred from Bishop Amat to play receiver for Franklin in his senior year. Brother Vicente is a freshman receiver for the Panthers.

Canoga Park defensive back Dominic Arango-Serna, right, breaks up a pass intended for Franklin wide receiver Chris Jauregui during the 2019 City Division II final. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

It all means the Jauregui family has a deep, long history in Franklin lore. Grandfather Robert is co-founder of an award-winning Napa winery (Vinos Unidos Wines).

Coach Narciso Diaz is a Franklin grad and appreciates the tradition of families coming through the school. He will have coached all three Jauregui brothers. The boys’ grandmother and great grandmother are also Franklin grads.

“It’s awesome,” Diaz said. “Most of our kids, their families came through Franklin.”

Franklin‘s offense will be taking to the air as usual behind quarterbacks Albert Cardenas and Eduardo Cuevas.