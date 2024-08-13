High school football: This week’s season-opening schedule
Share via
THURSDAY
INTERSECTIONAL
Beaumont vs. Kamameha Maui at Honolulu Radford, 4p.m.
Redlands at Honolulu Radford, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
INTERSECTIONAL
Lihue Kauai vs. Viewpoint at Baptiste Sports Complex (Kapa’a), 6:30 p.m.
Sierra Canyon at Honolulu Punahou, 3 p.m.
Simi Valley at Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
INTERSECTIONAL
Mission Viejo at Honolulu Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.