High School Sports

High school football: This week’s season-opening schedule

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
THURSDAY

INTERSECTIONAL

Beaumont vs. Kamameha Maui at Honolulu Radford, 4p.m.

Redlands at Honolulu Radford, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

INTERSECTIONAL

Lihue Kauai vs. Viewpoint at Baptiste Sports Complex (Kapa’a), 6:30 p.m.

Sierra Canyon at Honolulu Punahou, 3 p.m.

Simi Valley at Sparks (Nev.) Spanish Springs, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

INTERSECTIONAL

Mission Viejo at Honolulu Kamehameha, 7:30 p.m.

