High school football: Week 1 schedule for Aug. 29-31

THURSDAY

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

Bell at Angelou, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Torres, 4:30 p.m.

Chatsworth at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

Crenshaw at Gardena, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills at Banning, 7 p.m.

Hawkins at Rivera, 7 p.m.

Huntington Park at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Legacy at Lincoln, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Grant, 7 p.m.

Manual Arts at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Mendez at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

North Hollywood at Canoga Park, 7 p.m.

Palisades at Roosevelt, 7 p.m.

San Fernando at Chavez 7 p.m.

San Pedro at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Santee at Roybal, 7:30 p.m.

Sotomayor at Van Nuys, 7 p.m.

Sylmar at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Taft at Monroe, 7 p.m.

University at Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

Verdugo Hills at Reseda, 7 p.m.

Washington at Panorama, 7:30 p.m.

West Adams at Jefferson, 6 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Azusa vs. Ganesha at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Canyon Springs at Twentynine Palms, 7 p.m.

Capistrano Valley Christian at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Citrus Hill at Rubidoux, 7:30 p.m.

Citrus Valley at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Colony at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Compton at Compton Centennial, 6 p.m.

Corona del Mar vs. Cypress at Western, 7 p.m.

Esperanza vs. Fountain Valley at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Golden Valley at Antelope Valley, 7 p.m.

Granite Hills at Carter, 7:30 p.m.

Hemet at Indio, 7 p.m.

Heritage at La Quinta, 7 p.m.

JSerra at Aquinas, 7 p.m.

Loara at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Magnolia at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Palmdale at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Patriot Serrano, 7 p.m.

Rancho Alamitos vs. Savanna at Bolsa Grande, 6:30 p.m.

Corona Santiago at Hillcrest, 7 p.m.

South Hills vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Sultana at Winchester Liberty, 7 p.m.

Summit at Chino, 7 p.m.

Tahquitz at Lakeside, 7:30 p.m.

Temecula Prep at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Upland at Norco, 7:30 p.m.

Cerritos Valley Christian vs. Santa Ana Calvary Chapel at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Valley View at Vista del Lago, 7:30 p.m.

Victor Valley at Rialto, 7:30 p.m.

West Valley vs. La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Bernstein at Bishop Alemany, 7 p.m.

Calipatria at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

Carpinteria at Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake at Venice, 7 p.m.

King/Drew vs. Brentwood at L.A. Southwest College, 7 p.m.

La Puente at Contreras, 7 p.m.

Rancho Dominguez at Glenn, 7 p.m.

South Gate at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

West Ranch at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

L.A. Wilson at Bosco Tech, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY

CITY SECTION

Nonleague

South East at Marquez, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Agoura at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Alhambra at El Monte, 7 p.m.

Aliso Niguel at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ocean View, 7 p.m.

Arcadia at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Artesia at Keppel, 7 p.m.

Barstow at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Bassett at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Beckman at San Marcos, 7 p.m.

Big Bear at Rim of the World, 7 p.m.

Bishop Amat at St. Paul, 7 p.m.

Bishop Diego at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Bloomington at Corona, 7 p.m.

Buena at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Burbank vs. St. Genevieve at L.A. Valley College, 7 p.m.

Ridgecrest Burroughs at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

California at Brea Olinda, 7 p.m.

Camarillo at Rio Mesa, 7 p.m.

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Montebello, 7 p.m.

Anaheim Canyon vs. Woodbridge at Irvine University, 7 p.m.

Castaic at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Cathedral City at San Bernardino, 7 p.m.

Century at Verbum Dei, 7 p.m.

Cerritos at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Chaparral at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Chino Hills at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.

Claremont vs. Troy at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Colton at Hueneme, 7 p.m.

Compton Early College vs. South Torrance at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Costa Mesa at Estancia, 7 p.m.

Covina vs. Baldwin Park at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Crean Lutheran at St. Pius X-St. Matthias, 7 p.m.

Damien at Loyola, 7 p.m.

Desert Chapel vs. Workman at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Jurupa Valley, 7 p.m.

Dos Pueblos at Royal, 7 p.m.

Edison at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

El Dorado at Redondo Union, 7 p.m.

El Rancho at Bell Gardens, 7 p.m.

Elsinore at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.

Fillmore at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

Foothill at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Fullerton at Maranatha, 7 p.m.

Gabrielino at Temple City, 7 p.m.

Glendale at Duarte, 7 p.m.

Godinez vs. La Quinta at Santa Ana Valley, 7 p.m.

Grand Terrace at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Hart at Burbank Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Hesperia at Adelanto, 7 p.m.

Indian Springs at Fontana, 7 p.m.

Jordan vs. Kennedy at Western, 7 p.m.

Jurupa Hills vs. Glendora at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Kaiser at King, 7 p.m.

La Cañada at Crescenta Valley, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Xavier Prep, 7 p.m.

La Serna vs. Schurr at California, 7 p.m.

Laguna Beach at Santa Monica, 7 p.m.

Lawndale at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger at Paraclete, 7 p.m.

Los Altos at West Covina, 7 p.m.

Los Osos at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.

Orange Lutheran at Rancho Cucamonga, 7 p.m.

Marina at Long Beach Wilson, 7 p.m.

Mary Star of the Sea at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Mayfair at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.

Miller at Perris, 7 p.m.

Moreno Valley at Paloma Valley, 7:30p.m.

Morningside at Saddleback, 7 p.m.

Newport Harbor at La Habra, 7 p.m.

Nogales at Rowland, 7 p.m.

Norte Vista at Arroyo Valley, 7 p.m.

North Torrance vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium (Inglewood), 7 p.m.

Northwood vs. Sonora at Portola, 7 p.m.

Riverside Notre Dame at Western Christian, 7 p.m.

Oak Hills at Highland, 7 p.m.

Oak Park vs. Saugus at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.

Ontario Christian at Bonita, 7 p.m.

Orange Vista at Downey, 7 p.m.

Oxnard at Oxnard Pacifica, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Pacifica vs. Garden Grove at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes Peninsula at El Segundo, 7 p.m.

Pasadena at San Dimas, 7 p.m.

Riverside Poly at North, 7 p.m.

Pomona at Garey, 7 p.m.

Portola at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Ramona at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Rancho Christian at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.

Rancho Verde at Great Oak, 7 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

Riverside Prep at Desert Christian, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at San Juan Hills, 7 p.m.

San Gabriel at Rosemead, 7 p.m.

San Gorgonio at Ontario, 7 p.m.

San Jacinto at Culver City, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Santa Fe at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Santa Margarita at Corona Centennial, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove Santiago at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Servite at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

Sierra Vista at Arroyo, 7 p.m.

Silver Valley at Los Amigos, 7 p.m.

South El Monte at Bishop Montgomery, 7 p.m.

St. Anthony vs. Lakewood at Clark Field (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

St. Bernard at Littlerock, 7 p.m.

St. Francis at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.

St. Monica at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.

Sunny Hills at Buena Park, 7 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Ventura, 7 p.m.

Torrance vs. West Torrance at Zamperini Stadium (Torrance), 7 p.m.

Trabuco Hills at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana Valley at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Vasquez at Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

Viewpoint at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

Villa Park vs. Orange at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Village Christian vs. Salesian at Glendale CC, 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at Murrieta Mesa, 7 p.m.

Walnut at Montclair, 7 p.m.

Warren at Serra, 7 p.m.

Western at La Mirada, 7 p.m.

Whittier Christian vs. Webb at Whittier College, 7 p.m.

Yucaipa at Silverado, 7 p.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Banning at Southwest, 7 p.m.

Birmingham vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

California Military Institute at Tri-City Christian, 7 p.m.

Carson at Long Beach Millikan, 7 p.m.

L.A. Cathedral at St. George (Utah) Snow Canyon, 7 p.m.

Bakersfield Centennial at Moorpark, 7 p.m.

El Centro Central at Palm Desert, 7 p.m.

Chaminade at San Diego Cathedral, 7 p.m.

Crespi at L.A. Garfield, 7 p.m.

Anchorage Diamond at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.

Dominguez at Locke, 7 p.m.

Eagle Rock at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

El Paso (Texas) Eastlake at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Eastwood at St. John Bosco, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Heritage Christian, 7 p.m.

Fairfax at Paramount, 7 p.m.

L.A. Jordan at Long Beach Cabrillo, 7 p.m.

San Diego Lincoln vs. Long Beach Poly at Veterans Stadium (Long Beach), 7 p.m.

San Diego Maranatha at Nuview Bridge, 7 p.m.

Narbonne at Los Alamitos, 7 p.m.

Newbury Park at Arroyo Grande, 7 p.m.

Nordhoff vs. View Park at Rancho Cienega Park (Los Angeles), 7 p.m.

El Dorado Hills Oak Ridge at San Clemente, 7 p.m.

Blythe Palo Verde Valley at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes at Carlsbad, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Tesoro, 7 p.m.

Henderson (Nev.) Sports Leadership & Management at Dana Hills, 7 p.m.

Temescal Canyon at Chula Vista Hilltop, 7 p.m.

Westwood at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

SOUTHERN SECTION

Nonleague

Arrowhead Christian vs. Grace Brethren at Royal, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands vs. Trinity Classical Academy at College of Canyons, 6 p.m.

Coachella Valley at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo Prep at Pasadena Poly, 11 a.m.

Santa Rosa Academy vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, 10 a.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Coastal Academy vs. St. Jeanne de Lestonnac at Army-Navy (Carlsbad), 5 p.m.

Franklin at Henderson (Nev.) Lake Mead Academy, 7 p.m.

Las Vegas Desert Pines at Ayala, 3 p.m.