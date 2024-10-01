Santa Margarita football coach Anthony Rouzier placed on administrative leave

Santa Margarita’s Anthony Rouzier celebrates after a win in 2021, his first season as coach of the Eagles.

As Santa Margarita prepares to open Trinity League football play Friday against No. 1 Mater Dei, coach Anthony Rouzier has been placed on administrative leave while an investigation takes place “concerning incidents within the football program,” according to a statement sent to The Times by school president Andy Sulick.

According to the statement, “The safety and well-being of our students remains our top priority. We are taking this matter seriously and conducting a comprehensive review to ensure a timely and proper resolution. Santa Margarita Catholic High School is fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities. In order to preserve the integrity of the investigation and respect the privacy of all parties involved, we are unable to provide additional details.”

Defensive coordinator Steve Fifita will be the interim coach for the Eagles, who are 3-2 this season.

Rouzier has been coach since the 2021 season.