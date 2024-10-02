High school flag football: Week 6 scores
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL
MONDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Crenshaw 20, Fremont 6
King/Drew 20, Washington 0
L.A. Roosevelt 32, Maywood CES 6
South Gate 7, Maywood CES 6
Angelou 18, Santee 14
Jefferson 27, Foshay 7
Jefferson 42, Manual Arts 0
Santee 20, West Adams 13
WISH Academy 32, Stella 6
Carson 19, Port of LA 0
San Pedro 19, Narbonne 14
Wilmington Banning 25, Narbonne 6
L.A. Marshall 15, Eagle Rock 14
Fairfax 24, LACES 8
L.A. University 6, L.A. Hamilton 0
Venice 42, LACES 0
Southern Section
Charter Oak 32, West Covina 26
South El Monte 14, San Gabriel 7
Ontario Christian 47, United Christian 6
St. Anthony 18, St. Paul 6
Etiwanda 32, St. Lucy’s 6
Corona Centennial 20, King 19
Corona Santiago 33, Norco 20
Eastvale Roosevelt 20, Corona 18
Yorba Linda 21, Villa Park 13
Bishop Montgomery 20, Ramona Convent 18
Lakewood St. Joseph 41, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14
San Juan Hills 33, Tesoro 6
Esperanza 20, Cypress 18
Anaheim Canyon 27, El Modena 12
West Ranch 26, Valencia 12
Troy 33, Sunny Hills 12
Newport Harbor 34, Edison 13
Rancho Alamitos 33, Magnolia 0
Garden Grove Santiago 39, Saddleback 6
Knight 14, Antelope Valley 0
Millikan 42, Compton 0
Orange 6, Los Amigos 0
Placentia Valencia 14, Garden Grove 8
San Jacinto Valley Academy 19, Nuview Bridge 9
San Jacinto Valley Academy 16, Nuview Bridge 0
Westminster 13, Fullerton 0
Downey 29, Gahr 0
Eastside 6, Littlerock 0
Highland 12, Quartz Hill 6
Laguna Hills 32, Buena Park 0
Baldwin Park 30, Sierra Vista 10
Duarte 30, Nogales 26
Garey 45, Edgewood 8
Crean Lutheran 14, Santa Ana Foothill 6
Anaheim 24, Estancia 12
Loara 12, Bolsa Grande 8
Hart 26, Vasquez 0
Savanna 41, Western 0
Northwood 39, Irvine 12
Rosary Academy 7, Irvine University 6
Sage Hill 25, Laguna Beach 6
Simi Valley 12, St. Bonaventure 0
Woodbridge 44, Portola 6
Bonita 7, Glendora 0
Claremont 31, Ayala 14
Norte Vista 13, La Sierra 0
Patriot 47, Indian Springs 0
Ramona 21, Patriot 13
Chino Hills 36, Los Osos 16
Upland 7, Rancho Cucamonga 6
Huntington Beach 21, Corona del Mar 13
Los Alamitos 27, Fountain Valley 13
Northview 21, Rowland 18
Brentwood 19, Shalhevet 6
California 21, Bell Gardens 14
Chaffey 20, Palm Desert 14
La Habra 19, Brea Olinda 13
La Serna 20, Pioneer 6
Los Altos 39, Glenn 0
Mayfair 18, Bellflower 15
Ocean View 19, La Palma Kennedy 13
Segerstrom 27, Katella 14
Tustin 25, Godinez 6
Valley View 14, Vista Del Lago 7
Westridge 34, Rio Hondo Prep 13
Whittier 7, Montebello 0
YULA 23, SEED School of LA 12
TUESDAY’S RESULTS
City Section
Exposition League
Jefferson 42, Manual Arts 0
Southern Section
Agoura 34, Hueneme 7
Azusa 21, Pomona 6
Baldwin Park 28, Duarte 6
Beaumont 4, Yucaipa 0
Cajon 30, Redlands East Valley 12
Canyon Springs 19, Valley View 7
Chino 23, Chaffey 6
Channel Islands 40, Fillmore 0
Crean Lutheran 38, Whitney 0
Desert Hot Springs 18, Rancho Mirage 12
Gary 32, Workman 6
Hawthorne 21, Beverly Hills 20
Highland 32, Antelope Valley 27
Hillcrest 18, JW North 13
JSerra 41, Mater Dei 0
Knight 26, Lancaster 0
La Quinta 12, Xavier Prep 0
La Serna 27, San Dimas 26
Linfield Christian 41, United Christian 0
Montclair 20, Don Lugo 0
Moreno Valley 13, Colony 7
Orange Lutheran 20, Santa Margarita 13
Palmdale 12, Littlerock 0
Palm Springs 25, Palm Desert 9
Patriot 48, Loma Linda Academy 7
Quartz Hill 32, Eastside 0
Citrus Valley 14, Redlands 12
Norte Vista 37, Indian Springs 0
Indio 20, Shadow Hills 19
Rancho Cucamonga 13, Los Osos 6
Ramona 35, La Sierra 6
Redondo Union 39, Culver City 0
San Clemente 31, Troy 31
Schurr 45, Bell Gardens 18
Sierra Vista 48, Edgewood 0
Upland 27, St. Lucy’s 6
Ventura 26, Oak Park 0
Westlake 18, Thousand Oaks 7
Westridge 18, Brentwood 7
Windward 60, Providence 14
