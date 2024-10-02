Advertisement
High School Sports

High school flag football: Week 6 scores

Birmingham's Jessica Rose dodges a flag football opponent.
Birmingham quarterback Jessica Rose avoids a San Pedro defender during the first half of the Patriots’ 14-6 win in the 2023 City Section Open Division girls’ flag football championship game.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
By Steve Galluzzo
HIGH SCHOOL FLAG FOOTBALL

MONDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Crenshaw 20, Fremont 6

King/Drew 20, Washington 0

L.A. Roosevelt 32, Maywood CES 6

South Gate 7, Maywood CES 6

Angelou 18, Santee 14

Jefferson 27, Foshay 7

Jefferson 42, Manual Arts 0

Santee 20, West Adams 13

WISH Academy 32, Stella 6

Carson 19, Port of LA 0

San Pedro 19, Narbonne 14

Wilmington Banning 25, Narbonne 6

L.A. Marshall 15, Eagle Rock 14

Fairfax 24, LACES 8

L.A. University 6, L.A. Hamilton 0

Venice 42, LACES 0

Southern Section

Charter Oak 32, West Covina 26

South El Monte 14, San Gabriel 7

Ontario Christian 47, United Christian 6

St. Anthony 18, St. Paul 6

Etiwanda 32, St. Lucy’s 6

Corona Centennial 20, King 19

Corona Santiago 33, Norco 20

Eastvale Roosevelt 20, Corona 18

Yorba Linda 21, Villa Park 13

Bishop Montgomery 20, Ramona Convent 18

Lakewood St. Joseph 41, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 14

San Juan Hills 33, Tesoro 6

Esperanza 20, Cypress 18

Anaheim Canyon 27, El Modena 12

West Ranch 26, Valencia 12

Troy 33, Sunny Hills 12

Newport Harbor 34, Edison 13

Rancho Alamitos 33, Magnolia 0

Garden Grove Santiago 39, Saddleback 6

Knight 14, Antelope Valley 0

Millikan 42, Compton 0

Orange 6, Los Amigos 0

Placentia Valencia 14, Garden Grove 8

San Jacinto Valley Academy 19, Nuview Bridge 9

San Jacinto Valley Academy 16, Nuview Bridge 0

Westminster 13, Fullerton 0

Downey 29, Gahr 0

Eastside 6, Littlerock 0

Highland 12, Quartz Hill 6

Laguna Hills 32, Buena Park 0

Baldwin Park 30, Sierra Vista 10

Duarte 30, Nogales 26

Garey 45, Edgewood 8

Crean Lutheran 14, Santa Ana Foothill 6

Anaheim 24, Estancia 12

Loara 12, Bolsa Grande 8

Hart 26, Vasquez 0

Savanna 41, Western 0

Northwood 39, Irvine 12

Rosary Academy 7, Irvine University 6

Sage Hill 25, Laguna Beach 6

Simi Valley 12, St. Bonaventure 0

Woodbridge 44, Portola 6

Bonita 7, Glendora 0

Claremont 31, Ayala 14

Norte Vista 13, La Sierra 0

Patriot 47, Indian Springs 0

Ramona 21, Patriot 13

Chino Hills 36, Los Osos 16

Upland 7, Rancho Cucamonga 6

Huntington Beach 21, Corona del Mar 13

Los Alamitos 27, Fountain Valley 13

Northview 21, Rowland 18

Brentwood 19, Shalhevet 6

California 21, Bell Gardens 14

Chaffey 20, Palm Desert 14

La Habra 19, Brea Olinda 13

La Serna 20, Pioneer 6

Los Altos 39, Glenn 0

Mayfair 18, Bellflower 15

Ocean View 19, La Palma Kennedy 13

Segerstrom 27, Katella 14

Tustin 25, Godinez 6

Valley View 14, Vista Del Lago 7

Westridge 34, Rio Hondo Prep 13

Whittier 7, Montebello 0

YULA 23, SEED School of LA 12

TUESDAY’S RESULTS

City Section

Exposition League

Southern Section

Agoura 34, Hueneme 7

Azusa 21, Pomona 6

Baldwin Park 28, Duarte 6

Beaumont 4, Yucaipa 0

Cajon 30, Redlands East Valley 12

Canyon Springs 19, Valley View 7

Chino 23, Chaffey 6

Channel Islands 40, Fillmore 0

Crean Lutheran 38, Whitney 0

Desert Hot Springs 18, Rancho Mirage 12

Gary 32, Workman 6

Hawthorne 21, Beverly Hills 20

Highland 32, Antelope Valley 27

Hillcrest 18, JW North 13

JSerra 41, Mater Dei 0

Knight 26, Lancaster 0

La Quinta 12, Xavier Prep 0

La Serna 27, San Dimas 26

Linfield Christian 41, United Christian 0

Montclair 20, Don Lugo 0

Moreno Valley 13, Colony 7

Orange Lutheran 20, Santa Margarita 13

Palmdale 12, Littlerock 0

Palm Springs 25, Palm Desert 9

Patriot 48, Loma Linda Academy 7

Quartz Hill 32, Eastside 0

Citrus Valley 14, Redlands 12

Norte Vista 37, Indian Springs 0

Indio 20, Shadow Hills 19

Rancho Cucamonga 13, Los Osos 6

Ramona 35, La Sierra 6

Redondo Union 39, Culver City 0

San Clemente 31, Troy 31

Schurr 45, Bell Gardens 18

Sierra Vista 48, Edgewood 0

Upland 27, St. Lucy’s 6

Ventura 26, Oak Park 0

Westlake 18, Thousand Oaks 7

Westridge 18, Brentwood 7

Windward 60, Providence 14

