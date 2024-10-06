Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Freshman quarterback Koa Malau'ulu throws from the pocket while under pressure from Orange Lutheran.
Freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu led No. 2 St. John Bosco to a 28-24 win over Orange Lutheran.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 7.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Santa Margarita, 40-18; vs. Servite at Mt. San Antonio College, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 28-24; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 2

3. MISSION VIEJO (7-0); def. Long Beach Poly, 49-14; at San Clemente, Oct. 18; 3

4. SERVITE (6-0); def. JSerra, 20-7; vs. Mater Dei at Mt. San Antonio College, Friday; 8

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-24; vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5

6. JSERRA (5-1); lost to Servite, 20-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 4

7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 63-0; at Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 6

8. SIERRA CANYON (3-3); def. Chaminade, 42-3; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 7

9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-20; vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, Friday; 9

10. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1); def. Norco, 42-27; at Chaparral, Friday; 10

11. GARDENA SERRA (4-2); def. Loyola, 42-35; at Chaminade, Friday; 11

12. CHAPARRAL (5-1); def. Vista Murrieta, 55-28; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 12

13. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Leuzinger, 34-29; at Lawndale, Friday; 18

14. OAK HILLS (6-0); def. Hesperia, 34-0; vs. Serrano, Friday; 14

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Mater Dei, 40-18; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 15

16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, Friday; 16

17. LEUZINGER (5-1); lost to Inglewood, 34-29; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 17

18. LOS ALAMITOS (4-3); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 24-14; at Edison, Oct. 18; 13

19. SIMI VALLEY (6-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 42-28; at Camarillo, Thursday; 19

20. DOWNEY (5-1); def. La Mirada, 45-13; vs. Bellflower, Friday; 20

21. NEWBURY PARK (5-0); def. Santa Barbara, 35-6; at Calabasas, Thursday; 21

22. YORBA LINDA (6-0); def. Villa Park, 31-14; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday; 22

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2); def. Upland, 10-7; vs. Ayala, Friday; 23

24. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-1); def. Corona del Mar, 31-28; at Yorba Linda, Friday; 25

25. CULVER CITY (6-0); def. Palos Verdes, 21-18; at Mira Costa, Friday; NR

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

