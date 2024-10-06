This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 7.
Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank
1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Santa Margarita, 40-18; vs. Servite at Mt. San Antonio College, Friday; 1
2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (6-0); def. Orange Lutheran, 28-24; vs. Santa Margarita, Friday; 2
3. MISSION VIEJO (7-0); def. Long Beach Poly, 49-14; at San Clemente, Oct. 18; 3
4. SERVITE (6-0); def. JSerra, 20-7; vs. Mater Dei at Mt. San Antonio College, Friday; 8
5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-24; vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5
6. JSERRA (5-1); lost to Servite, 20-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 4
7. CORONA CENTENNIAL (4-2); def. Eastvale Roosevelt, 63-0; at Vista Murrieta, Thursday; 6
8. SIERRA CANYON (3-3); def. Chaminade, 42-3; at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Friday; 7
9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-20; vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, Friday; 9
10. MURRIETA VALLEY (5-1); def. Norco, 42-27; at Chaparral, Friday; 10
11. GARDENA SERRA (4-2); def. Loyola, 42-35; at Chaminade, Friday; 11
12. CHAPARRAL (5-1); def. Vista Murrieta, 55-28; vs. Murrieta Valley, Friday; 12
13. INGLEWOOD (6-0); def. Leuzinger, 34-29; at Lawndale, Friday; 18
14. OAK HILLS (6-0); def. Hesperia, 34-0; vs. Serrano, Friday; 14
15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Mater Dei, 40-18; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 15
16. SAN CLEMENTE (3-3); idle; vs. Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, Friday; 16
17. LEUZINGER (5-1); lost to Inglewood, 34-29; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 17
18. LOS ALAMITOS (4-3); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 24-14; at Edison, Oct. 18; 13
19. SIMI VALLEY (6-0); def. St. Bonaventure, 42-28; at Camarillo, Thursday; 19
20. DOWNEY (5-1); def. La Mirada, 45-13; vs. Bellflower, Friday; 20
21. NEWBURY PARK (5-0); def. Santa Barbara, 35-6; at Calabasas, Thursday; 21
22. YORBA LINDA (6-0); def. Villa Park, 31-14; vs. San Juan Hills, Friday; 22
23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (4-2); def. Upland, 10-7; vs. Ayala, Friday; 23
24. SAN JUAN HILLS (5-1); def. Corona del Mar, 31-28; at Yorba Linda, Friday; 25
25. CULVER CITY (6-0); def. Palos Verdes, 21-18; at Mira Costa, Friday; NR
