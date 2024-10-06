This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

More to Read

18. LOS ALAMITOS (4-3); lost to San Diego Lincoln, 24-14; at Edison, Oct. 18; 13

17. LEUZINGER (5-1); lost to Inglewood, 34-29; at Palos Verdes, Friday; 17

15. SANTA MARGARITA (3-3); lost to Mater Dei, 40-18; at St. John Bosco, Friday; 15

9. OAKS CHRISTIAN (4-2); def. Oxnard Pacifica, 42-20; vs. Bishop Diego at Santa Barbara CC, Friday; 9

6. JSERRA (5-1); lost to Servite, 20-7; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 4

5. ORANGE LUTHERAN (4-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 28-24; vs. JSerra at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5

4. SERVITE (6-0); def. JSerra, 20-7; vs. Mater Dei at Mt. San Antonio College, Friday; 8

1. MATER DEI (5-0); def. Santa Margarita, 40-18; vs. Servite at Mt. San Antonio College, Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 7.

Freshman quarterback Koa Malau’ulu led No. 2 St. John Bosco to a 28-24 win over Orange Lutheran.

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.