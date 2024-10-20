High school football: Week 9 schedule for Oct. 24-26

THURSDAY

Eastern League

South Gate at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.

Metro League

View Park at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.

Valley Mission League

Canoga Park at Reseda, 7 p.m.

Kennedy at Panorama, 7 p.m.

Van Nuys at Sylmar, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

605 League

Cerritos at Glenn, 7 p.m.

Pioneer at Artesia, 7 p.m.

Alpha League

San Clemente vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Baseline League

Ayala at Damien, 7 p.m.

Upland at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.

Big West — Upper League

Chaparral at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.

Bravo League

Villa Park vs. San Juan Hills at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Citrus Belt League

Cajon at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.

Redlands at Yucaipa, 7:30 p.m.

Redlands East Valley at Beaumont, 7 p.m.

Cottonwood League

Santa Rosa Academy at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.

Desert Sky League

Adelanto at Victor Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Barstow at Silverado, 7:30 p.m.

Desert Valley League

Indio at Twentynine Palms, 7 p.m.

Hacienda League

Chino at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.

Iota League

Irvine vs. Troy at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Lambda League

Kennedy vs. Marina at Western, 7 p.m.

Mission Valley League

South El Monte at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.

Mojave River League

Burroughs at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.

Oak Hills at Sultana, 7:30 p.m.

Mountain Pass League

Tahquitz at Elsinore, 7:30 p.m.

West Valley at San Jacinto, 7:30 p.m.

Pacific League

Muir at Glendale, 7 p.m.

San Andreas League

Rialto at Rim of the World, 7:30 p.m.

San Gorgonio at Grand Terrace, 7:30 p.m.

Sigma League

Rancho Alamitos vs. Calvary Chapel at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

Sunbelt League

Poly at Valley View, 7 p.m.

Trinity League

Santa Margarita vs. JSerra at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

Valle Vista League

West Covina vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Zeta League

Savanna vs. Godinez at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY

Advertisement

CITY SECTION

Central League

Belmont at Contreras, 7 p.m.

Hollywood at Bernstein, 7 p.m.

Roybal at Mendez, 7 p.m.

Coliseum League

Fremont at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.

King/Drew at Dorsey, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Dymally, 7:30 p.m.

East Valley League

Chavez at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.

Fulton at Poly, 7 p.m.

Grant at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.

North Hollywood at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Eastern League

Legacy at South East, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt vs. Garfield at SoFi Stadium , 7:30 p.m.

Exposition League

Angelou at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.

Jefferson at Santee, 7:30 p.m.

Marine League

Carson at Banning, 7:30 p.m.

Narbonne 2, Gardena 0 [forfeit]

Metro League

Rancho Dominguez at Jordan, 7 p.m.

Northern League

Franklin at Eagle Rock, 7:15 p.m.

Lincoln at Wilson, 7 p.m.

Southern League

Los Angeles at Rivera, 7 p.m.

Sotomayor at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.

West Adams at Torres, 4:30 p.m.

West Valley

Birmingham at Taft, 7 p.m.

El Camino Real at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Granada Hills at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.

Western League

Hamilton at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.

Palisades at University, 7:30 p.m.

Venice at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN SECTION

Almont League

Alhambra vs. San Gabriel at Moor Field, 7 p.m.

Bell Gardens at Keppel, 7 p.m.

Montebello at Schurr, 7 p.m.

Alpha League

Edison at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.

Angelus League

St. Francis at Cathedral, 7 p.m.

St. Paul at Paraclete

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Bishop Alemany, 7 p.m.

Baseline League

Rancho Cucamonga at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.

Bay League

Culver City at Lawndale, 7 p.m.

Leuzinger at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.

Palos Verdes vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium, 7 p.m.

Big West — Lower League

Great Oak at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.

Murrieta Mesa at King, 7 p.m.

Santiago at Corona, 7 p.m.

Big West Upper League

Norco at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Vista Murrieta at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.

Bravo League

Newport Harbor at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.

Tesoro vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.

Camino Real League

St. Bernard at Mary Star of the Sea, 7 p.m.

St. Monica vs. St. Genevieve at L.A. Valley College, 7 p.m.

Channel League

Buena at Oxnard, 7 p.m.

Royal at Moorpark, 7 p.m.

Ventura at Oak Park, 7 p.m.

Citrus Coast League

Carpinteria at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.

Channel Islands vs. Grace at Royal, 7 p.m.

Conejo Coast League

Rio Mesa at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Santa Barbara at Westlake, 7 p.m.

Thousand Oaks at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.

Cottonwood League

Trinity Classical Academy at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.

Del Rey League

Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Crespi, 7 p.m.

Harvard-Westlake vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field, 7 p.m.

La Salle at Salesian, 7 p.m.

Del Rio League

El Rancho vs. Santa Fe at California, 7 p.m.

Whittier vs. California at Pioneer, 7 p.m.

Delta League

Cypress at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.

El Modena at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.

Tustin at Western, 7 p.m.

Desert Empire League

La Quinta at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.

Palm Desert at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.

Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.

Desert Valley League

Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.

Epsilon League

Crean Lutheran at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Foothill at Valencia, 7 p.m.

La Habra at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.

Foothill League

Canyon vs. West Ranch at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.

Castaic at Valencia, 7 p.m.

Saugus vs. Golden Valley at Canyon, 7 p.m.

Foxtrot League

Dana Hills at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.

Fountain Valley vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.

Orange at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.

Gano League

Montclair at Chaffey, 7 p.m.

Rowland at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.

Gateway League

Bellflower at La Mirada, 7 p.m.

Dominguez vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.

Downey at Warren, 7 p.m.

Gold Coast League

Brentwood vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park, 7 p.m.

Golden League

Antelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Littlerock at Knight, 7 p.m.

Palmdale at Eastside, 7 p.m.

Hacienda League

South Hills vs. Covina at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.

Walnut at Los Altos, 7 p.m.

Inland Valley League

Canyon Springs at Perris, 7 p.m.

Heritage at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.

Lakeside at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.

Iota League

Canyon vs. Sonora at El Modena, 7 p.m.

Santa Ana at El Toro, 7 p.m.

Ironwood League

Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Aquinas at JSerra, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.

Village Christian at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.

Ivy League

North at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.

Paloma Valley at Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.

Rancho Verde at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kappa League

Brea Olinda at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.

Esperanza at Westminster, 7 p.m.

Garden Grove at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.

Lambda League

Sunny Hills at Fullerton, 7 p.m.

Valencia vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.

Manzanita League

Desert Christian at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Vasquez at Nuview Bridge, 7 p.m.

Marmonte League

Bishop Diego vs. St. Bonaventure at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.

Oaks Christian at Camarillo, 7 p.m.

Pacifica at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.

Mesquite League

Big Bear at Maranatha, 7 p.m.

Western Christian vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 7 p.m.

Whittier Christian at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.

Mid-Cities League

Compton Early College at Lynwood, 7 p.m.

Firebaugh at Gahr, 7 p.m.

Paramount at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Miramonte League

Bassett at Duarte, 7 p.m.

La Puente at Garey, 7 p.m.

Workman vs. Ganesha at La Puente, 7 p.m.

Mission League

Bishop Amat at Serra, 7 p.m.

Loyola at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Chaminade, 7 p.m.

Mission Valley League

Arroyo at Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Rosemead at El Monte, 7 p.m.

Mojave River League

Serrano at Hesperia, 7 p.m.

Montview League

Nogales at Ontario, 7 p.m.

Pomona vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.

Wilson at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.

Moore League

Cabrillo vs. Poly at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.

Compton at Millikan, 7 p.m.

Jordan vs. Wilson at Compton College, 7 p.m.

Mountain Valley League

Miller at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.

Ocean League

Beverly Hills at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.

Morningside at El Segundo, 7 p.m.

West Torrance at Centennial, 7 p.m.

Omicron League

Buena Park at Portola, 7 p.m.

Katella vs. Pacifica at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.

Woodbridge at University, 7 p.m.

Pacific League

Arcadia at Hoover, 7 p.m.

Burroughs at Pasadena, 7 p.m.

Crescenta Valley vs. Burbank at Burroughs, 7 p.m.

Pioneer League

North at South, 7 p.m.

Redondo Union at Peninsula, 3:30 p.m.

Santa Monica vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.

Rio Hondo League

La Canada at Monrovia, 7 p.m.

Poly at San Marino, 7 p.m.

Temple City at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.

River Valley League

Jurupa Valley vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.

La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.

Rubidoux at Ramona, 7 p.m.

Sierra League

Bonita at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.

Colony at Claremont, 7 p.m.

Glendora at Los Osos, 7 p.m.

Sigma League

Los Amigos at Valley, 7 p.m.

Ocean View at Estancia, 7 p.m.

Skyline League

Arroyo Valley at Fontana, 7 p.m.

Carter at Colton, 7 p.m.

Notre Dame vs. Bloomington at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.

Sun Valley League

Banning at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.

Desert Hot Springs at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.

Sunbelt League

Hemet at Arlington, 7 p.m.

Hillcrest at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.

Sunkist League

Jurupa Hills vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.

Kaiser at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Tango League

Anaheim at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.

La Quinta at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.

Loara vs. Santiago at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.

Tri County

Fillmore at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.

Hueneme at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.

San Marcos at Agoura, 7 p.m.

Trinity League

Servite vs. Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.

St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.

Valle Vista League

Baldwin Park at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.

San Dimas at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.

Zeta League

Saddleback at Century, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Advertisement

SOUTHERN SECTION

Cottonwood League

Riverside Prep at Webb, 1 p.m.

Manzanita League

Desert Chapel vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, 10:30 a.m.

INTERSECTIONAL

Viewpoint at Lathrop River Islands, 1 p.m.

