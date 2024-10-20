High school football: Week 9 schedule for Oct. 24-26
THURSDAY
Eastern League
South Gate at Huntington Park, 7 p.m.
Metro League
View Park at Hawkins, 7:30 p.m.
Valley Mission League
Canoga Park at Reseda, 7 p.m.
Kennedy at Panorama, 7 p.m.
Van Nuys at Sylmar, 7 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
605 League
Cerritos at Glenn, 7 p.m.
Pioneer at Artesia, 7 p.m.
Alpha League
San Clemente vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Baseline League
Ayala at Damien, 7 p.m.
Upland at Etiwanda, 7 p.m.
Big West — Upper League
Chaparral at Roosevelt, 7:30 p.m.
Bravo League
Villa Park vs. San Juan Hills at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Citrus Belt League
Cajon at Citrus Valley, 7 p.m.
Redlands at Yucaipa, 7:30 p.m.
Redlands East Valley at Beaumont, 7 p.m.
Cottonwood League
Santa Rosa Academy at Temecula Prep, 7 p.m.
Desert Sky League
Adelanto at Victor Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Barstow at Silverado, 7:30 p.m.
Desert Valley League
Indio at Twentynine Palms, 7 p.m.
Hacienda League
Chino at Diamond Bar, 7 p.m.
Iota League
Irvine vs. Troy at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Lambda League
Kennedy vs. Marina at Western, 7 p.m.
Mission Valley League
South El Monte at Gabrielino, 7 p.m.
Mojave River League
Burroughs at Apple Valley, 7 p.m.
Oak Hills at Sultana, 7:30 p.m.
Mountain Pass League
Tahquitz at Elsinore, 7:30 p.m.
West Valley at San Jacinto, 7:30 p.m.
Pacific League
Muir at Glendale, 7 p.m.
San Andreas League
Rialto at Rim of the World, 7:30 p.m.
San Gorgonio at Grand Terrace, 7:30 p.m.
Sigma League
Rancho Alamitos vs. Calvary Chapel at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
Sunbelt League
Poly at Valley View, 7 p.m.
Trinity League
Santa Margarita vs. JSerra at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
Valle Vista League
West Covina vs. Northview at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
Zeta League
Savanna vs. Godinez at Glover Stadium, 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
CITY SECTION
Central League
Belmont at Contreras, 7 p.m.
Hollywood at Bernstein, 7 p.m.
Roybal at Mendez, 7 p.m.
Coliseum League
Fremont at Crenshaw, 7:30 p.m.
King/Drew at Dorsey, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Dymally, 7:30 p.m.
East Valley League
Chavez at Verdugo Hills, 7 p.m.
Fulton at Poly, 7 p.m.
Grant at Arleta, 3:30 p.m.
North Hollywood at Monroe, 7 p.m.
Eastern League
Legacy at South East, 7 p.m.
Roosevelt vs. Garfield at SoFi Stadium , 7:30 p.m.
Exposition League
Angelou at Manual Arts, 3 p.m.
Jefferson at Santee, 7:30 p.m.
Marine League
Carson at Banning, 7:30 p.m.
Narbonne 2, Gardena 0 [forfeit]
Metro League
Rancho Dominguez at Jordan, 7 p.m.
Northern League
Franklin at Eagle Rock, 7:15 p.m.
Lincoln at Wilson, 7 p.m.
Southern League
Los Angeles at Rivera, 7 p.m.
Sotomayor at Maywood CES, 7 p.m.
West Adams at Torres, 4:30 p.m.
West Valley
Birmingham at Taft, 7 p.m.
El Camino Real at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Granada Hills at Chatsworth, 7 p.m.
Western League
Hamilton at Westchester, 7:30 p.m.
Palisades at University, 7:30 p.m.
Venice at Fairfax, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN SECTION
Almont League
Alhambra vs. San Gabriel at Moor Field, 7 p.m.
Bell Gardens at Keppel, 7 p.m.
Montebello at Schurr, 7 p.m.
Alpha League
Edison at Mission Viejo, 7 p.m.
Angelus League
St. Francis at Cathedral, 7 p.m.
St. Paul at Paraclete
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Bishop Alemany, 7 p.m.
Baseline League
Rancho Cucamonga at Chino Hills, 7 p.m.
Bay League
Culver City at Lawndale, 7 p.m.
Leuzinger at Mira Costa, 7 p.m.
Palos Verdes vs. Inglewood at Coleman Stadium, 7 p.m.
Big West — Lower League
Great Oak at Temecula Valley, 7 p.m.
Murrieta Mesa at King, 7 p.m.
Santiago at Corona, 7 p.m.
Big West Upper League
Norco at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Vista Murrieta at Murrieta Valley, 7 p.m.
Bravo League
Newport Harbor at Yorba Linda, 7 p.m.
Tesoro vs. Corona del Mar at Newport Harbor, 7 p.m.
Camino Real League
St. Bernard at Mary Star of the Sea, 7 p.m.
St. Monica vs. St. Genevieve at L.A. Valley College, 7 p.m.
Channel League
Buena at Oxnard, 7 p.m.
Royal at Moorpark, 7 p.m.
Ventura at Oak Park, 7 p.m.
Citrus Coast League
Carpinteria at Nordhoff, 7 p.m.
Channel Islands vs. Grace at Royal, 7 p.m.
Conejo Coast League
Rio Mesa at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Santa Barbara at Westlake, 7 p.m.
Thousand Oaks at Newbury Park, 7 p.m.
Cottonwood League
Trinity Classical Academy at Silver Valley, 7 p.m.
Del Rey League
Cantwell-Sacred Heart at Crespi, 7 p.m.
Harvard-Westlake vs. St. Anthony at Clark Field, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Salesian, 7 p.m.
Del Rio League
El Rancho vs. Santa Fe at California, 7 p.m.
Whittier vs. California at Pioneer, 7 p.m.
Delta League
Cypress at Trabuco Hills, 7 p.m.
El Modena at Capistrano Valley, 7 p.m.
Tustin at Western, 7 p.m.
Desert Empire League
La Quinta at Shadow Hills, 7 p.m.
Palm Desert at Palm Springs, 7 p.m.
Xavier Prep at Rancho Mirage, 7 p.m.
Desert Valley League
Coachella Valley at Yucca Valley, 7 p.m.
Epsilon League
Crean Lutheran at Huntington Beach, 7 p.m.
El Dorado vs. Foothill at Valencia, 7 p.m.
La Habra at Laguna Hills, 7 p.m.
Foothill League
Canyon vs. West Ranch at College of Canyons, 7 p.m.
Castaic at Valencia, 7 p.m.
Saugus vs. Golden Valley at Canyon, 7 p.m.
Foxtrot League
Dana Hills at Laguna Beach, 7 p.m.
Fountain Valley vs. Northwood at Irvine, 7 p.m.
Orange at Aliso Niguel, 7 p.m.
Gano League
Montclair at Chaffey, 7 p.m.
Rowland at Don Lugo, 7 p.m.
Gateway League
Bellflower at La Mirada, 7 p.m.
Dominguez vs. Mayfair at Bellflower, 7 p.m.
Downey at Warren, 7 p.m.
Gold Coast League
Brentwood vs. Rio Hondo Prep at Kare Park, 7 p.m.
Golden League
Antelope Valley at Quartz Hill, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Littlerock at Knight, 7 p.m.
Palmdale at Eastside, 7 p.m.
Hacienda League
South Hills vs. Covina at Covina District Field, 7 p.m.
Walnut at Los Altos, 7 p.m.
Inland Valley League
Canyon Springs at Perris, 7 p.m.
Heritage at Citrus Hill, 7 p.m.
Lakeside at Moreno Valley, 7 p.m.
Iota League
Canyon vs. Sonora at El Modena, 7 p.m.
Santa Ana at El Toro, 7 p.m.
Ironwood League
Capistrano Valley Christian vs. Aquinas at JSerra, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Valley Christian, 7 p.m.
Village Christian at Ontario Christian, 7 p.m.
Ivy League
North at Orange Vista, 7 p.m.
Paloma Valley at Vista del Lago, 7 p.m.
Rancho Verde at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Kappa League
Brea Olinda at Segerstrom, 7 p.m.
Esperanza at Westminster, 7 p.m.
Garden Grove at St. Margaret’s, 7 p.m.
Lambda League
Sunny Hills at Fullerton, 7 p.m.
Valencia vs. Beckman at Tustin, 7 p.m.
Manzanita League
Desert Christian at Hamilton, 7 p.m.
Vasquez at Nuview Bridge, 7 p.m.
Marmonte League
Bishop Diego vs. St. Bonaventure at Santa Barbara CC, 7 p.m.
Oaks Christian at Camarillo, 7 p.m.
Pacifica at Simi Valley, 7 p.m.
Mesquite League
Big Bear at Maranatha, 7 p.m.
Western Christian vs. Arrowhead Christian at Redlands, 7 p.m.
Whittier Christian at Linfield Christian, 7 p.m.
Mid-Cities League
Compton Early College at Lynwood, 7 p.m.
Firebaugh at Gahr, 7 p.m.
Paramount at Norwalk, 7 p.m.
Miramonte League
Bassett at Duarte, 7 p.m.
La Puente at Garey, 7 p.m.
Workman vs. Ganesha at La Puente, 7 p.m.
Mission League
Bishop Amat at Serra, 7 p.m.
Loyola at Sierra Canyon, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Chaminade, 7 p.m.
Mission Valley League
Arroyo at Mountain View, 7 p.m.
Rosemead at El Monte, 7 p.m.
Mojave River League
Serrano at Hesperia, 7 p.m.
Montview League
Nogales at Ontario, 7 p.m.
Pomona vs. Azusa at Citrus College, 7 p.m.
Wilson at Sierra Vista, 7 p.m.
Moore League
Cabrillo vs. Poly at Veterans Stadium, 7 p.m.
Compton at Millikan, 7 p.m.
Jordan vs. Wilson at Compton College, 7 p.m.
Mountain Valley League
Miller at Indian Springs, 7 p.m.
Ocean League
Beverly Hills at Hawthorne, 7 p.m.
Morningside at El Segundo, 7 p.m.
West Torrance at Centennial, 7 p.m.
Omicron League
Buena Park at Portola, 7 p.m.
Katella vs. Pacifica at Garden Grove, 7 p.m.
Woodbridge at University, 7 p.m.
Pacific League
Arcadia at Hoover, 7 p.m.
Burroughs at Pasadena, 7 p.m.
Crescenta Valley vs. Burbank at Burroughs, 7 p.m.
Pioneer League
North at South, 7 p.m.
Redondo Union at Peninsula, 3:30 p.m.
Santa Monica vs. Torrance at Zamperini Stadium, 7 p.m.
Rio Hondo League
La Canada at Monrovia, 7 p.m.
Poly at San Marino, 7 p.m.
Temple City at South Pasadena, 7 p.m.
River Valley League
Jurupa Valley vs. Patriot at Rubidoux, 7 p.m.
La Sierra at Norte Vista, 7 p.m.
Rubidoux at Ramona, 7 p.m.
Sierra League
Bonita at Charter Oak, 7 p.m.
Colony at Claremont, 7 p.m.
Glendora at Los Osos, 7 p.m.
Sigma League
Los Amigos at Valley, 7 p.m.
Ocean View at Estancia, 7 p.m.
Skyline League
Arroyo Valley at Fontana, 7 p.m.
Carter at Colton, 7 p.m.
Notre Dame vs. Bloomington at San Bernardino Valley College, 7 p.m.
Sun Valley League
Banning at Cathedral City, 7 p.m.
Desert Hot Springs at Desert Mirage, 7 p.m.
Sunbelt League
Hemet at Arlington, 7 p.m.
Hillcrest at Rancho Christian, 7 p.m.
Sunkist League
Jurupa Hills vs. Summit at Miller, 7 p.m.
Kaiser at Eisenhower, 7 p.m.
Tango League
Anaheim at Bolsa Grande, 7 p.m.
La Quinta at Costa Mesa, 7 p.m.
Loara vs. Santiago at Glover Stadium, 7 p.m.
Tri County
Fillmore at Dos Pueblos, 7 p.m.
Hueneme at Santa Paula, 7 p.m.
San Marcos at Agoura, 7 p.m.
Trinity League
Servite vs. Lutheran at Orange Coast College, 7 p.m.
St. John Bosco vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, 7 p.m.
Valle Vista League
Baldwin Park at Diamond Ranch, 7 p.m.
San Dimas at Alta Loma, 7 p.m.
Zeta League
Saddleback at Century, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
SOUTHERN SECTION
Cottonwood League
Riverside Prep at Webb, 1 p.m.
Manzanita League
Desert Chapel vs. San Jacinto Valley Academy at Mt. San Jacinto College, 10:30 a.m.
INTERSECTIONAL
Viewpoint at Lathrop River Islands, 1 p.m.
