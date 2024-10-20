This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

More to Read

20. SAN CLEMENTE (4-4); lost to Mission Viejo, 23-7; vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, Thursday; 16

17. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-1); def. Newport Harbor, 30-7; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Thursday; 21

13. INGLEWOOD (7-0); def. Mira Costa, 27-7; vs. Palos Verdes at Coleman Stadium, Friday; 13

11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 28-9; vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday; 10

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-5); lost to Orange Lutheran, 13-10; vs. JSerra at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 12

7. JSERRA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 41-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 7

5. SERVITE (6-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 27-17; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 4

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-2); def. Santa Margarita, 13-10; vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0); def. Servite, 27-17; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 2

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. JSerra, 41-17; vs. St. John Bosco at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 9.

Quarterback Dash Beierly has helped Mater Dei to the No. 1 ranking in the Southland.

