This week’s top 25 high school football rankings by The Times

Quarterback Dash Beierly of Mater Dei reaches back to make a deep throw from the pocket.
Quarterback Dash Beierly has helped Mater Dei to the No. 1 ranking in the Southland.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Columnist
A look at the Los Angeles Times’ top 25 high school football teams in the Southland heading into Week 9.

Rk. SCHOOL (Rec.); Result; Next game; Last week’s rank

1. MATER DEI (6-0); def. JSerra, 41-17; vs. St. John Bosco at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 1

2. ST. JOHN BOSCO (8-0); def. Servite, 27-17; vs. Mater Dei at Santa Ana Stadium, Friday; 2

3. MISSION VIEJO (8-0); def. San Clemente, 23-7; vs. Edison, Friday; 3

4. ORANGE LUTHERAN (6-2); def. Santa Margarita, 13-10; vs. Servite at Orange Coast College, Friday; 5

5. SERVITE (6-2); lost to St. John Bosco, 27-17; vs. Orange Lutheran at Orange Coast College, Friday; 4

6. CORONA CENTENNIAL (6-2); def. Murrieta Valley, 28-9; vs. Norco, Friday; 6

7. JSERRA (5-3); lost to Mater Dei, 41-17; vs. Santa Margarita at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 7

8. SIERRA CANYON (5-3); def. Bishop Amat, 38-0; vs. Loyola, Friday; 8

9. SANTA MARGARITA (3-5); lost to Orange Lutheran, 13-10; vs. JSerra at Trabuco Hills, Thursday; 12

10. OAKS CHRISTIAN (6-2); def. St. Bonaventure, 35-0; at Camarillo, Friday; 9

11. MURRIETA VALLEY (6-2); lost to Corona Centennial, 28-9; vs. Vista Murrieta, Friday; 10

12. GARDENA SERRA (6-2); def. Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, 35-14; vs. Bishop Amat, Friday 11

13. INGLEWOOD (7-0); def. Mira Costa, 27-7; vs. Palos Verdes at Coleman Stadium, Friday; 13

14. CHAPARRAL (6-2); def. Norco, 48-37; at Eastvale Roosevelt, Thursday; 14

15. OAK HILLS (8-0); def. Apple Valley, 30-14; at Sultana, Thursday; 15

16. NEWBURY PARK (8-0); def. Westlake, 45-3; vs. Thousand Oaks, Friday; 20

17. SAN JUAN HILLS (7-1); def. Newport Harbor, 30-7; vs. Villa Park at El Modena, Thursday; 21

18. EDISON (6-2); def. Los Alamitos, 21-10; at Mission Viejo, Friday; 25

19. SIMI VALLEY (7-0); def. Bishop Diego, 35-28; vs. Oxnard Pacifica, Friday; 18

20. SAN CLEMENTE (4-4); lost to Mission Viejo, 23-7; vs. Los Alamitos at Veterans Stadium, Thursday; 16

21. DOWNEY (7-1); def. Dominguez, 35-7; at Warren, Friday; 19

22. LEUZINGER (6-2); def. Culver City, 34-7; at Mira Costa, Friday; 22

23. RANCHO CUCAMONGA (6-2); def. Etiwanda, 35-14; at Chino Hills, Friday; 23

24. LONG BEACH MILLIKAN (7-2); def Lakewood, 69-28; vs. Compton, Friday; 24

25. DAMIEN (6-2); def. Chino Hills, 20-17; vs. Ayala, Thursday; NR

