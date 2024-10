Boys’ high school water polo: Southern Section playoff results and pairings

More to Read

Note: Open Division Pool Play Second Round Nov. 1, Third Round Nov. 5, Semifinals Nov. 9, Finals Nov. 16 at Mt. SAC. Quarterfinals Divisions 1-6 Nov. 6, Semifinals Nov. 12, Finals Nov. 16 at Mt. SAC.

Channel Islands vs. Arroyo Valley at San Gorgonio

Hillcrest vs. Montebello, Wednesday at 6:15 at Schurr

Summit vs. Santa Fe at Whittier

Heritage at Patriot, Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Arlington vs. Fontana, 3 p.m. at Fontana Park Aquatics Center

Sage Hills vs. Long Beach Wilson, 4 p.m. at Belmont Plaza Pool

Arcadia vs. Huntington Beach at Westminster

Los Alamitos vs. Laguna Beach, 4 p.m. at Sage Hill

Crean Lutheran vs. Yucaipa, 5:30 p.m. at Crafton Hills College

La Habra vs. El Segundo, 4 p.m. at El Segundo Aquatics Center

(Games at 5 p.m. unless noted)

