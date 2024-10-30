Column: Santa Margarita High changes how it celebrates college-bound athletes

Swimmer Teagan O’Dell (left) and softball outfielder Jillian Torres of Santa Margarita High will be signing grants in aid with Cal and Notre Dame, respectively, as a new era in college recruiting begins.

National letters of intent have gone the way of typewriters, rotary telephones and dinosaurs. They are being replaced by a document known as a grant in aid, where the college is supposed to spell out in specific terms scholarship money to be received and eventually name, image and likeness funds to be dispersed whenever the NCAA and others settle their legal issues.

High schools are thinking creatively how they plan to honor seniors receiving sports scholarships in this new era when letters of intent no longer apply. Santa Margarita has come up with a name for its new day: “Athletic Commitment Celebration.”

It will happen three times a year, starting Nov. 13, when seniors other than football players can start signing a grant in aid.

The grant in aid is so new that two highly regarded Santa Margarita athletes who committed more than a year ago, swimmer Teagan O’Dell and softball player Jillian Torres, weren’t even aware of the changes other than the letter of intent has disappeared.

Santa Margarita has 44 committed athletes ready to be honored on early signing day on Nov. 13. pic.twitter.com/RHnf8KKhS8 — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) October 28, 2024

“Honestly, I don’t know because they just changed it,” said Torres, who committed to Notre Dame.

Asked if she had discussed NIL considerations as one of the top swimmers in the nation with her future Cal coaches, O’Dell said, “I have not. The plan is to start talking about it next spring before I get there.”

For one glorious day, amid balloons, signs and thankful parents, at least 45 Santa Margarita students and perhaps more will get to celebrate the enormous amount of hard work and sacrifice made over many years by finalizing the college recruiting process and accepting congratulations for their accomplishments.

“I think it’s a big milestone for anyone signing,” O’Dell said. “You get to take a breath of fresh air and you get to look forward for the next four years of your life.”

O’Dell, the No. 1 swimmer in California with dreams of being an Olympian in 2028, learned to swim at age 4 because her mother, Marni, swam in college. She has three football-playing brothers who also learned to swim except for one issue.

“They can’t swim fast,” she said.

They take after their father, Dan, who played quarterback at San Jose State. Two are at Citrus College and the baby brother is at Bishop Amat. They cheer for their sister whenever they have time. Teagan is rarely home, rising at 4 a.m. to head for workouts.

Torres has no jealousy toward O’Dell early rising. Her wake-up time is 6:30 a.m. but she loves taking batting practice any time with her father, Ralph, who started coaching her when she was 5 and then allowed travel ball coaches to take over. She’s an All-CIF outfielder.

“For me, it’s always been a dream to go to Notre Dame, and I feel this day is really securing it,” she said. “I know my coaches so well and they mean so much to me, and I’m really excited.”

You know who also will be excited around the Southland on Nov. 13? Parents who don’t have to pay for a college education for many of the signees.

“I think my parents are very grateful they don’t have to pay anything,” O’Dell said. “They’re mostly proud of me and want me to be happy in college.”

O’Dell has a 3.9 grade-point average and Torres is at 4.3. It’s more than being good in swimming or softball that earned them that college scholarship. Academics played a big part in their success, and both singled out the competition at Santa Margarita for pushing them to succeed in the classroom.

“It’s insane how many talented people we have at this school,” Torres said. “It’s honestly inspiring.”

Rules are changing. Rosters limits are getting reduced. Coaches are having to adjust. It’s a world of influx in college recruiting. But anyone who gets to sign certainly deserves to be celebrated. All you need is one person to believe in you, provide an opportunity and you’re on your way.