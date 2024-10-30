Advertisement
High School Sports

This week’s top high school football games

Sierra Canyon High running back Dane Dunn slips past defenders for a touchdown..
Dane Dunn and Sierra Canyon will take on Gardena Serra on Friday night for the Mission League title.
(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Sierra Canyon (6-3, 4-0) at Gardena Serra (7-2, 4-0), 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon’s defense held Loyola to eight yards rushing last week. That’s how good the Trailblazers’ front four are capable of playing. It will be a challenge for Serra quarterback Jimmy Butler, who needs to get the ball out quickly to his receivers. Sierra Canyon will also try to run the ball with Dane Dunn and Jaxsen Stokes. The Mission League title is at stake, along with a possible Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

Advertisement

Cathedral (8-1, 4-0) at St. Paul (6-3, 4-0), 7 p.m.

Cathedral’s only loss was to Narbonne. The Phantoms rely on quarterback Jaden Jefferson and his strong collection of receivers. St. Paul has been receiving strong play from sophomore running back Marley Luatua, who has 743 yards and nine touchdowns. The pick: Cathedral.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement