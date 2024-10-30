Dane Dunn and Sierra Canyon will take on Gardena Serra on Friday night for the Mission League title.

A look at this week’s top high school football games:

FRIDAY

Sierra Canyon (6-3, 4-0) at Gardena Serra (7-2, 4-0), 7 p.m.

Sierra Canyon’s defense held Loyola to eight yards rushing last week. That’s how good the Trailblazers’ front four are capable of playing. It will be a challenge for Serra quarterback Jimmy Butler, who needs to get the ball out quickly to his receivers. Sierra Canyon will also try to run the ball with Dane Dunn and Jaxsen Stokes. The Mission League title is at stake, along with a possible Southern Section Division 1 playoff berth. The pick: Sierra Canyon.

Cathedral (8-1, 4-0) at St. Paul (6-3, 4-0), 7 p.m.

Cathedral’s only loss was to Narbonne. The Phantoms rely on quarterback Jaden Jefferson and his strong collection of receivers. St. Paul has been receiving strong play from sophomore running back Marley Luatua, who has 743 yards and nine touchdowns. The pick: Cathedral.