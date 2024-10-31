City Section high school girls volleyball playoff scores and schedules

More to Read

Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open, Division I) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division) .

DIVISION I Quarterfinals #8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Eagle Rock #5 LACES at #4 Sylmar #6 University at #3 Birmingham #7 San Pedro at #2 Grant

(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)

DIVISION V Second Round Huntington Park d. Dorsey, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22 Gertz-Ressler d. Burton, 25-9, 20-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-7 Animo Venice d. New Designs University Park, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13 Jordan d. 25-23, 25-19, 25-10 Westchester d. Bert Corona Charter, 25-15, 25-10, 25-22-25, 25-17 Magnolia Science Academy d. Royal, 25-16, 25-17, 25-8 West Adams d. Animo Pat Brown, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11 Valley Oaks CES d. Maywood Academy, 25-14, 25-12, 25-8

DIVISION IV Second Round Panorama d. Annenberg, 25-9, 25-13, 25-19 Community Charter d. Lincoln, 3-1 Port of Los Angeles d. USC Hybrid, 25-15, 25-9, 25-13 Sotomayor d. Hawkins, 25-21, 26-24, 25-16 Harbor Teacher d. Hollywood, 11-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13 VAAS d. Animo Bunche, 25-13, 25-21, 25-11 Gardena d. Bernstein, 17-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-12 Fulton d. Aspire Ollin, 25-13, 25-9, 25-17

DIVISION III Second Round Reseda d. Van Nuys, 25-7, 25-14, 25-8 Fairfax d. Math & Science College, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15 Diego Rivera d. Animo De La Hoya, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 15-7 Maywood CES d. University Prep, 20-25, 25-19, 28-26, 14-25, 16-14 East Valley d. Garfield, 25-20, 25-22, 12-25, 17-25, 15-4 Central City Value d. Lakeview, 27-25, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15 South Gate d. Northridge Academy, 3-1 Sun Valley Magnet d. Arleta, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21

(Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Hitter Gaia Adeseun-Williams led Venice to a sweep of Chatsworth in the Open Division.

