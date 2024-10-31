City Section high school girls volleyball playoff scores and schedules
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
City Section playoffs
Wednesday’s Results
OPEN DIVISION
Quarterfinals
Taft d. Marshall, 25-16, 25-20, 25-20
Granada Hills d. Cleveland, 25-20, 20-25, 25-17, 25-15
Palisades d. El Camino Real, 25-20, 25-20, 25-9
Venice d. Chatsworth, 25-14, 25-18, 25-12
DIVISION II
Second Round
Kennedy d. Elizabeth, 25-11, 25-9, 25-8
South East d. Larchmont Charter, 12-25, 25-15, 25-22, 12-25, 15-7
Vaughn d. North Hollywood, 25-13, 19-25, 20-25, 25-18, 16-14
Roosevelt d. Marquez, 25-21, 21-25, 15-25, 25-23, 15-12
Los Angeles d. Chavez, 23-25, 25-23, 25-22, 22-25, 15-11
King/Drew d. Bravo, 25-22, 25-22, 25-21
Banning d. Mendez, 25-21, 25-15, 25-22
Triumph Charter d. San Fernando, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 25-22
DIVISION III
Second Round
Reseda d. Van Nuys, 25-7, 25-14, 25-8
Fairfax d. Math & Science College, 21-25, 25-23, 25-14, 25-15
Diego Rivera d. Animo De La Hoya, 19-25, 25-21, 25-17, 20-25, 15-7
Maywood CES d. University Prep, 20-25, 25-19, 28-26, 14-25, 16-14
East Valley d. Garfield, 25-20, 25-22, 12-25, 17-25, 15-4
Central City Value d. Lakeview, 27-25, 16-25, 25-14, 25-15
South Gate d. Northridge Academy, 3-1
Sun Valley Magnet d. Arleta, 20-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-21
DIVISION IV
Second Round
Panorama d. Annenberg, 25-9, 25-13, 25-19
Community Charter d. Lincoln, 3-1
Port of Los Angeles d. USC Hybrid, 25-15, 25-9, 25-13
Sotomayor d. Hawkins, 25-21, 26-24, 25-16
Harbor Teacher d. Hollywood, 11-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13
VAAS d. Animo Bunche, 25-13, 25-21, 25-11
Gardena d. Bernstein, 17-25, 21-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-12
Fulton d. Aspire Ollin, 25-13, 25-9, 25-17
DIVISION V
Second Round
Huntington Park d. Dorsey, 25-15, 25-11, 25-22
Gertz-Ressler d. Burton, 25-9, 20-25, 21-25, 25-13, 15-7
Animo Venice d. New Designs University Park, 16-25, 25-22, 25-21, 22-25, 15-13
Jordan d. 25-23, 25-19, 25-10
Westchester d. Bert Corona Charter, 25-15, 25-10, 25-22-25, 25-17
Magnolia Science Academy d. Royal, 25-16, 25-17, 25-8
West Adams d. Animo Pat Brown, 25-13, 25-20, 25-11
Valley Oaks CES d. Maywood Academy, 25-14, 25-12, 25-8
Thursday’s Schedule
(Matches at 4 p.m. unless noted)
DIVISION I
Quarterfinals
#8 Verdugo Hills at #1 Eagle Rock
#5 LACES at #4 Sylmar
#6 University at #3 Birmingham
#7 San Pedro at #2 Grant
Note: Quarterfinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 4 at higher seeds; Semifinals (Open, Division I) Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Semifinals (Divisions II-V) Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. at higher seeds; Finals Nov. 8 at LACES at 5:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. (Divisions TBD), Nov. 9 at CSUN at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (Divisions TBD), 3:15 p.m., (Division I), 6 p.m. (Open Division) .
