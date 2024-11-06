Column:  Prep football storylines to watch for the 2024 playoffs

High school football playoffs begin Thursday and Friday in the City Section and Southern Section. Here are some story lines to follow.

Unbeaten Newbury Park gets tested

Newbury Park quarterback Brady Smigiel, left, and wide receiver Shane Rosenthal. (Steve Galluzzo / For The Times)

Newbury Park (10-0) is the No. 2 seed in Division 2. The Panthers haven’t faced a challenging opponent since defeating Long Beach Millikan in their opening game. It means the Panthers will need to raise their play to another level to advance. Quarterback Brady Smigiel and his best friends are capable, but their first-round opponent, San Jacinto, led by receiver Daishaun Davis, is better than its 6-3 record indicates. San Jacinto forfeited wins over Culver City and Yorba Linda because of an ineligible player, so the Tigers could be 9-1.

No. 1 seed doesn’t guarantee victory

Junior receiver Luc Weaver, left, and senior quarterback Steele Pizzella of Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

In the competitive-equity playoff system, the No. 1 seed doesn’t mean much, especially from Division 3 through Division 14. That’s why when a No. 1 seed goes down in the opening round, don’t be surprised. The seeding comes from a computer algorithm after the Southern Section made the decision to take 10 Division 1 teams, then 16 in each to fill the remaining 13 divisions.

For example, Simi Valley is seeded No. 1 in Division 3, but drawing Sherman Oaks Notre Dame in the opening round isn’t exactly an easy opponent. The Knights are led by former Simi Valley quarterback Steele Pizzella and have lots of speed.

Bear is out of hibernation

Bear Bachmeier of Murrieta Valley practicing his throwing while waiting to heal from a knee injury earlier this season. (Craig Weston)

Murrieta Valley and Santa Margarita are two teams that suddenly became different with the return of injured players. Murrieta Valley was running the ball while waiting for quarterback Bear Bachmeier to return. He came back for the final two regular-season games, and the Nighthawks proceeded to score 57 and 56 points. They’re in Division 2 and to beat them, it will take lots of points.

Santa Margarita got back receivers Trent Mosley and Jonah Smith, so the Eagles will enter their Division 1 playoff game against Inglewood with their best offensive weapons finally healthy.

There are some games that will be so entertaining, they should hand out free kettle corn.

Downey High junior quarterback Oscar Rios. (Bejamin Royer / For The Times)

Downey at Gardena Serra will see plenty of scoring fireworks as quarterback Oscar Rios of Downey uses his legs and arm trying to outduel the Cavaliers’ Jimmy Butler.

Oak Hills has been waiting weeks to turn loose running back Karson Cox, and Oaks Christian presents the perfect challenge, though the Lions have lost key players on defense to injuries.

If you love the double wing, then go watch Granada Hills at North Hollywood. The game should be finished in less than 90 minutes as both teams run, run, run. The first team to pass deserves a standing ovation from the crowd.

L.A. Jordan will be saying goodbye to three years of greatness from running back David Sandy, who must lead his team against top-seeded Arleta in the City Division II playoffs after winning Division III last season. He has rushed for 2,151 yards and 23 touchdowns.

Intriguing matchups

There’s no bigger underdog than 10-0 Northview going against 20-time Southern Section champion Long Beach Poly in the opening round of the Division 4 playoffs.

And how about Crespi, the 1986 Division 1 champion, returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 taking on Santa Paula in Division II.

Looking to change its luck

Maybe the luck is changing for Loyola, which has lost four games this season in the final seconds but won a coin flip to be the Mission League’s No. 3 team and will open its Division 3 game against Tustin. Among the losses: 16-13 in double overtime to Cathedral; 42-35 to Damien; 42-35 to Gardena Serra when it led 35-14 in the fourth quarter; 35-34 to Sherman Oaks Notre Dame. “We’re overdue for some luck,” coach Drew Casani said. “It’s just mentally staying focused.”

From last to first

A special commendation goes to Saddleback, which went 0-10 last season, switched leagues, switched coaches and went 6-4 and won the Zeta League title under Rob Thompson. Saddleback is at Westminster La Quinta in the first round of the Division 14 playoffs.

Father-son duos

Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez and his son, Noah, a starting offensive lineman. (Nick Koza)

The City Section has coaches who will be taking the playoff games personally because their sons are playing. Garfield coach Lorenzo Hernandez has his son, Noah, playing offensive guard. Dorsey coach Stafon Johnson has his son, Deuce, playing receiver. King/Drew coach Joe Torres has his son, Jahmir, playing receiver.