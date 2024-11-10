High school football: City and Southern Section quarterfinal playoff pairings
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE
(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)
CITY SECTION
Quarterfinals
OPEN DIVISION
Dorsey at Narbonne
Gardena at Birmingham
Banning at San Pedro
Garfield at Carson
DIVISION I
Cleveland at Eagle Rock
Palisades at North Hollywood
Franklin at King/Drew
Westchester at Kennedy
DIVISION II
Angelou at Arleta, 1:30 p.m.
Wilson at South Gate
Verdugo Hills at Chatsworth
Sylmar at El Camino Real
DIVISION III
Washington at Panorama
Fremont at Los Angeles, 1:30 p.m.
Fulton at Chavez
Van Nuys at Taft
8-MAN
Semifinals
New Designs University Park at Animo Robinson
Valley Oaks CES at Sherman Oaks CES
SOUTHERN SECTION
Quarterfinals
DIVISION 1
Sierra Canyon at Mater Dei
Corona Centennial at Mission Viejo
JSerra at Orange Lutheran
Santa Margarita at St. John Bosco
DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley Los Alamitos
San Juan Hills at Oaks Christian
Gardena Serra at Yorba Linda
Newbury Park at San Clemente
Division 3
La Habra at Simi Valley
Crean Lutheran at Loyola
Edison at Bonita
Vista Murrieta at Cajon
Division 4
Redondo Union at St. Bonaventure
Culver City at Apple Valley
Long Beach Poly at Oxnard Pacifica
El Modena at Thousand Oaks
Division 5
Huntington Beach at Summit
Rio Mesa at La Serna
Lakewood at Foothill
Mayfair at Palos Verdes
Division 6
Muir at St. Francis
Northwood at Murrieta Mesa
Glendora at Rancho Verde
Dana Hills at San Dimas
Division 7
West Torrance at Oak Park
Rio Hondo Prep at Riverside King
Golden Valley at Warren
Peninsula at Yucaipa
Division 8
Beckman at Lancaster
Serrano at Hemet
Salesian at Irvine
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Segerstrom
Division 9
Highland at Burbank
Quartz Hill at Sonora
Long Beach Wilson at Village Christian
Great Oak at St. Genevieve
Division 10
St. Anthony at Shadow Hills
Garden Grove Pacifica at Brentwood
South Pasadena at Valley View
Silverado at Chino
Division 11
Portola at Santa Paula
Baldwin Park at Big Bear
El Rancho at Los Amigos
San Gorgonio at Grand Terrace
Division 12
Mary Star at Dos Pueblos
Palmdale at Chaffey
Carter at Canyon Springs
Estancia at Hacienda Heights Wilson
Division 13
Gahr at Artesia
Arrowhead Christian at Anaheim
Lynwood at El Monte
San Marino at Pasadena
Division 14
Nordhoff at Duarte
San Gabriel at Costa Mesa
Century at Ganesha
Pioneer at Westminster La Quinta
8-MAN
Division 1
Semifinals
Flintridge Prep at Santa Clarita Christian
California School for the Deaf at Cate
Divison 2
Quarterfinals
Avalon at Hesperia Christian
Cornerstone Christian at Coast Union
Santa Clara at Lancaster Baptist
Thacher at Valley Christian
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.