Advertisement
High School Sports

High school football: City and Southern Section quarterfinal playoff pairings

Football on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Share via

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

Advertisement

CITY SECTION

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION
Dorsey at Narbonne
Gardena at Birmingham
Banning at San Pedro
Garfield at Carson

DIVISION I
Cleveland at Eagle Rock
Palisades at North Hollywood
Franklin at King/Drew
Westchester at Kennedy

DIVISION II
Angelou at Arleta, 1:30 p.m.
Wilson at South Gate
Verdugo Hills at Chatsworth
Sylmar at El Camino Real

DIVISION III
Washington at Panorama
Fremont at Los Angeles, 1:30 p.m.
Fulton at Chavez
Van Nuys at Taft

8-MAN
Semifinals
New Designs University Park at Animo Robinson
Valley Oaks CES at Sherman Oaks CES

SOUTHERN SECTION

Advertisement

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1
Sierra Canyon at Mater Dei
Corona Centennial at Mission Viejo
JSerra at Orange Lutheran
Santa Margarita at St. John Bosco

DIVISION 2
Murrieta Valley Los Alamitos
San Juan Hills at Oaks Christian
Gardena Serra at Yorba Linda
Newbury Park at San Clemente

Division 3
La Habra at Simi Valley
Crean Lutheran at Loyola
Edison at Bonita
Vista Murrieta at Cajon

Division 4
Redondo Union at St. Bonaventure
Culver City at Apple Valley
Long Beach Poly at Oxnard Pacifica
El Modena at Thousand Oaks

Division 5
Huntington Beach at Summit
Rio Mesa at La Serna
Lakewood at Foothill
Mayfair at Palos Verdes

Division 6
Muir at St. Francis
Northwood at Murrieta Mesa
Glendora at Rancho Verde
Dana Hills at San Dimas

Division 7
West Torrance at Oak Park
Rio Hondo Prep at Riverside King
Golden Valley at Warren
Peninsula at Yucaipa

Division 8
Beckman at Lancaster
Serrano at Hemet
Salesian at Irvine
St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Segerstrom

Division 9
Highland at Burbank
Quartz Hill at Sonora
Long Beach Wilson at Village Christian
Great Oak at St. Genevieve

Division 10
St. Anthony at Shadow Hills
Garden Grove Pacifica at Brentwood
South Pasadena at Valley View
Silverado at Chino

Division 11
Portola at Santa Paula
Baldwin Park at Big Bear
El Rancho at Los Amigos
San Gorgonio at Grand Terrace

Division 12
Mary Star at Dos Pueblos
Palmdale at Chaffey
Carter at Canyon Springs
Estancia at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Division 13
Gahr at Artesia
Arrowhead Christian at Anaheim
Lynwood at El Monte
San Marino at Pasadena

Division 14
Nordhoff at Duarte
San Gabriel at Costa Mesa
Century at Ganesha
Pioneer at Westminster La Quinta

8-MAN

Division 1
Semifinals
Flintridge Prep at Santa Clarita Christian
California School for the Deaf at Cate

Divison 2
Quarterfinals
Avalon at Hesperia Christian
Cornerstone Christian at Coast Union
Santa Clara at Lancaster Baptist
Thacher at Valley Christian

More to Read

High School Sports

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement