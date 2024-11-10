High school football: City and Southern Section quarterfinal playoff pairings

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE

(Games at 7 p.m. unless noted)

CITY SECTION

Quarterfinals

OPEN DIVISION

Dorsey at Narbonne

Gardena at Birmingham

Banning at San Pedro

Garfield at Carson

DIVISION I

Cleveland at Eagle Rock

Palisades at North Hollywood

Franklin at King/Drew

Westchester at Kennedy

DIVISION II

Angelou at Arleta, 1:30 p.m.

Wilson at South Gate

Verdugo Hills at Chatsworth

Sylmar at El Camino Real

DIVISION III

Washington at Panorama

Fremont at Los Angeles, 1:30 p.m.

Fulton at Chavez

Van Nuys at Taft

8-MAN

Semifinals

New Designs University Park at Animo Robinson

Valley Oaks CES at Sherman Oaks CES

SOUTHERN SECTION

Quarterfinals

DIVISION 1

Sierra Canyon at Mater Dei

Corona Centennial at Mission Viejo

JSerra at Orange Lutheran

Santa Margarita at St. John Bosco

DIVISION 2

Murrieta Valley Los Alamitos

San Juan Hills at Oaks Christian

Gardena Serra at Yorba Linda

Newbury Park at San Clemente

Division 3

La Habra at Simi Valley

Crean Lutheran at Loyola

Edison at Bonita

Vista Murrieta at Cajon

Division 4

Redondo Union at St. Bonaventure

Culver City at Apple Valley

Long Beach Poly at Oxnard Pacifica

El Modena at Thousand Oaks

Division 5

Huntington Beach at Summit

Rio Mesa at La Serna

Lakewood at Foothill

Mayfair at Palos Verdes

Division 6

Muir at St. Francis

Northwood at Murrieta Mesa

Glendora at Rancho Verde

Dana Hills at San Dimas

Division 7

West Torrance at Oak Park

Rio Hondo Prep at Riverside King

Golden Valley at Warren

Peninsula at Yucaipa

Division 8

Beckman at Lancaster

Serrano at Hemet

Salesian at Irvine

St. Pius X-St. Matthias at Segerstrom

Division 9

Highland at Burbank

Quartz Hill at Sonora

Long Beach Wilson at Village Christian

Great Oak at St. Genevieve

Division 10

St. Anthony at Shadow Hills

Garden Grove Pacifica at Brentwood

South Pasadena at Valley View

Silverado at Chino

Division 11

Portola at Santa Paula

Baldwin Park at Big Bear

El Rancho at Los Amigos

San Gorgonio at Grand Terrace

Division 12

Mary Star at Dos Pueblos

Palmdale at Chaffey

Carter at Canyon Springs

Estancia at Hacienda Heights Wilson

Division 13

Gahr at Artesia

Arrowhead Christian at Anaheim

Lynwood at El Monte

San Marino at Pasadena

Division 14

Nordhoff at Duarte

San Gabriel at Costa Mesa

Century at Ganesha

Pioneer at Westminster La Quinta

8-MAN

Division 1

Semifinals

Flintridge Prep at Santa Clarita Christian

California School for the Deaf at Cate

Divison 2

Quarterfinals

Avalon at Hesperia Christian

Cornerstone Christian at Coast Union

Santa Clara at Lancaster Baptist

Thacher at Valley Christian