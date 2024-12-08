Column: Damien High’s Nate Garcia is latest 7-foot basketball star in Southland

Standing next to 7-foot center Nate Garcia of Damien High is like reaching the top of a mountain. You feel in awe, especially when you are 5-4. But what’s really intimidating is looking at his size-21 shoes. Two of my shoes could fit in one of his.

In 51 years of coaching, Mike LeDuc never had a 7-footer until last June when he and Garcia went into his office for the annual player measurements. Garcia was listed at 6-11 as a junior, so this was the big moment.

“It was me and him,” Garcia said. “We’re both humble guys. It was, ‘Hey, you’re 7 feet.’”

There was no screaming, no yelling, no band playing music. And yet it was a big moment, since supposedly fewer than 3,000 people in the world are 7-footers.

“It was cool I got to 7 feet but I’m happy wherever I end up,” Garcia said.

Officially, he’s 7 feet ½ inch and possibly still growing since he’s 18 and it’s been months since the last measurement. He’s certainly gotten much better as a basketball player over four seasons and has signed with UC Riverside.

“He’s been coachable and gotten better every year. It’s been a great thing,” LeDuc said.

It’s exciting for LeDuc to work with a big man since he’s been known for working with shooters such as Tracy Murray and Casey Jacobsen. Every basketball coach dreams of a 7-footer walking into the enrollment office.

The funny thing is Garcia came to Damien as a baseball player. He was a pitcher and first baseman. Only after freshman year did he switch his focus to basketball. Imagine if he were playing first base now. Every shortstop who throws the ball high would appreciate his height and reach.

Damien 7-footer Nate Garcia with his size 21 shoes. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

Garcia said he’s always been the tallest member of his classes. As far as the genes in the family, his father is 6-5 and his mother is 5-11. The doctor told his mom from birth he had a chance to reach 7 feet.

No one gave him a talk on how to react when people stare at him walking through an airport or dropping his head to get through a doorway.

“I learned it on my own,” he said. “At first it kind of weirded me out. People would look, then look away and stare out of the corner of their eye. Now I’m used to it.”

LeDuc has appreciated Garcia’s arrival and development. It’s like a breath of fresh air for a veteran coach.

“I feel real lucky,” he said. “It’s the first time my best player has been a center. We had to make a lot of changes and adjustments.”

One priority for LeDuc was getting Garcia to work on free throws, since he was getting fouled a lot and not taking advantage. He’s improved. It’s still pure comedy or just unfair for everyone else on the court when his feet don’t leave the floor while he makes a layup.

He’s gotten so strong that teams guarding him in the post face a decision of whether to play from behind or try to deny him the ball. His improving post moves make him effective and dangerous.

Southern California has had its share of 7-footers. There were three in 2022 — Jazz Gardner of Los Altos, Dennis Evans of Riverside Hillcrest and Sidy Diallo of St. Paul. The influx of players from Africa and China is adding to the list. St. John Bosco’s Howie Wu is listed at 7 feet this season.

Other 7-footers from the past have included Tyson Chandler from Dominguez, Stuart Gray from Granada Hills Kennedy, Paul Mokeski from Crespi, Thomas Welsh from Loyola, Bol Bol from Mater Dei and Christian Koloko and Harold Yu from Sierra Canyon.

Being a 7-footer is rare, and shoes that fit can be rarer.

For LeDuc, whenever Damien takes a flight, the airport walk is always memorable and fun.

“When you’re walking one way, everyone walking the other way gives the look and double take. It’s entertaining,” he said.