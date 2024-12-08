Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Ventura High girls’ basketball boasts legendary names

Junior Kailee Staniland of Ventura High stands on the basketball court with her hands on her hips during a break in play.
Junior Kailee Staniland of Ventura High is the daughter of Oxnard basketball coach Jeff Staniland.
(Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)
By Eric Sondheimer
When you watch a Ventura High girls’ basketball game, then check the roster, it’s like going back in time. There’s so much history to tell.

The head coach, Ann Larson, has been there for 25 years. Her husband, Dan, is the quiet assistant coach who coached the boys’ team for 32 years. And the star junior player is Kailee Staniland, whose father, Jeff, was Ventura’s all-time scoring leader and a standout at Azusa Pacific. He’s now the boys’ basketball coach at Oxnard.

Kailee has her trademark head band, and since her father was a surfer growing up, there’s a little flash in the family. Ventura is 7-1 and Kailee is averaging 22 points a game.

The big question that needs to be answered is who wins a game H-O-R-S-E between father and daughter? ...

The 2025 high school baseball season is shaping up to be a great one for Southern California pro prospects. Seth Hernandez from Corona is ranked as the fifth-best prospect in this MLB.com list. ...

It’s the final week of the high school football season. State championship bowl games will be played on Friday and Saturday at Saddleback College, Veterans Stadium in Long Beach and Fullerton High. Here’s the schedule.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

