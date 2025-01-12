Prep talk: Newbury Park girls soccer players to honor their favorite teachers

Newbury Park senior girls’ soccer players will be handing out jerseys in appreciation to teachers and mentors.

Newbury Park’s girls’ soccer program has launched “My Jersey, Your Impact,” where seniors present their game jerseys to the teachers or mentors who have influenced their lives.

Nine senior girls nominated teachers and administrators from the Conejo Valley Unified School District.

A ceremony will take place Wednesday at halftime of a soccer match against Westlake. The seniors will present a special jersey the teachers can keep. …

The Daily Pilot has selected Edison running back Julius Gillick as its Dream Team player of the year. Here’s the link. …

Gardena Serra senior receiver Jadyn Robinson has committed to Delaware State, whose new coach is former Long Beach Poly receiver DeSean Jackson. …

Mission League athletic directors will be holding a Zoom meeting Monday to discuss when their teams’ sports seasons can resume. There are lots of issues to resolve, with St. Francis in an evacuation area and few schools holding practices in basketball and other sports. Basketball games set for Tuesday could have to be changed. That’s the day of a likely wind event in the area. ...

Jon Bahnsen, the boys basketball coach at Capistrano Valley Christian, earned his 400th career victory on Saturday.

As a proud Angeleno, the fires that have devastated our county have been heart-breaking. I am so fortunate that while my own home in the Palisades was at risk and had some damage from the fires, I am safe. So many others cannot say the same, and my heart goes out to all of those… pic.twitter.com/7Of6uqgzEI — Amanda Gorman (@TheAmandaGorman) January 10, 2025

