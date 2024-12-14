State bowl roundup: Rio Hondo Prep loses in overtime

Rio Hondo Prep star Noah Penunuri, right, helps injured teammate David Reyes, left, join the team’s huddle after an overtime loss to Vanden in the CIF Division 3-A state championship bowl game on Saturday night at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach.

Rio Hondo Prep has 71 boys enrolled in its school, and 43 students play in the Kares’ football program. They all play multiple sports, building connections all year long beyond the gridiron.

When Vanden High of Fairfield, with an enrollment of 1,619, came to Long Beach for the CIF Division 3-A state championship bowl game at Veterans Stadium on Saturday night, running back Noah Penunuri tried to prove no program is mightier. The junior put the Kares on his back and ran for 221 yards and four touchdowns, weaving and fighting for every yard and even while using trickery for his first score.

And in overtime, after he brought the score within one on a touchdown run, Penunuri needed just one more big play — to convert a two-point conversion to send Rio Hondo’s sideline into hysterics. But all storybook tales don’t have joyous endings. Penunuri came up short at the one-yard line, sending Vanden’s sideline onto the field in glee with a 42-41 victory over Rio Hondo (13-2) to close the season.

“We lose together, we win together,” said Penunuri, who ended the season with 30 rushing touchdowns. “We couldn’t get it done for the seniors — that’s what hurts the most.

Vanden (13-2) used a strong performance from quarterback Kalani Mcleod, who ended his senior year with a 370-yard, two-touchdown performance. His second touchdown was the game-winner, connecting with Keitaro Davis on fourth and three with an eight-yard pass into the back of the end zone.

“Huge props to [Vanden] for sticking it out, back and forth,” said Rio Hondo coach Mark Carson. “Great state championship game. We were one stop away, really from winning it and we just couldn’t get that big stop. We needed it.”

Carson’s playcalling almost led Rio Hondo to victory. To start the second half, the Kares pulled off a successful onside kick, leading to a drive that ended with Penunuri punching the ball in from the one-yard line. In the fourth quarter, Penunuri provided Rio Hondo a lead again, beating a Vanden blitz into the end zone on a 14-yard touchdown run.

The ruthless attack of Rio Hondo’s ballcarriers met Vanden’s Mcleod head-on but ultimately led to the signal caller calling game in overtime.

“Contrasting styles,” Carson said. “No one really stopped anybody. They just got that two-point conversion [stop] at the end. We made that decision [to go for two] back in the summer.”

With zero regrets on the final play call, Carson rallied his team together for one last huddle and prayer. Penunuri helped up an injured player, putting his teammate’s body weight on his shoulder as they crept in to listen. Rio Hondo, win or lose, is a brotherhood, Carson said.

Sonora 52, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 34

St. Pius X-St. Matthias coach Devah Thomas had tears well up in his eyes, turning them bright red as each Warriors player walked up to their coach to console the leader who brought them from a 1-9 record to the state championship game.

The end to a season to remember for St. Pius X-St. Matthias (6-10) meant mid-December heartbreak. Sonora (13-2) claimed its first state championship in the CIF Division 4-A bowl game on Saturday afternoon at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach, using 362 yards rushing in 59 carries to push the squad from Tuolumne County to glory.

“I know I’m doing the right thing,” Thomas said of his team’s loss. “If they love me like that, then I know I’m going in the right direction. … I won’t want it no other way. These kids, man, they did their best.”

St Pius X-St. Matthias quarterback Jassi Williams unleashes a pass during the CIF Division 4-A state bowl championship game against Sonora on Saturday at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach. (Nick Koza)

Sonora quarterback Eli Ingalls only threw three passes and two ended up as touchdowns. The junior was second-best on the ground with 117 rushing yards in 21 carries.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias junior quarterback Jassi Williams used a dual-threat approach himself and rallied the Warriors with 298 passing yards and two touchdowns, plus receiving touchdowns. He had two passes intercepted.

“We turned the corner, man,” Thomas said. “We’re going in the right direction as a program. We’re doing everything right to get these kids going, and that’s all I can ask for.”