‘It’s overwhelming.’ Loyola High students moved by donations after their homes burned

One by one, cars, SUVs and trucks were pulling up nonstop to the entrance of Loyola High on Thursday, dropping off food, clothing, toiletries, games — anything and everything necessary for a family that lost everything to the fires devastating Los Angeles.

“This is magical. This is the fabric of what we are,” said Loyola principal Jamal Adams, whose grandmother lost her home in Altadena.

California Homes, structures ‘in the thousands’ are burned in Palisades, Eaton, officials say; more fire weather ahead Five people have died, but officials say the death toll is likely to be higher. More than 2,000 structures have burned and at least 130,000 residents are under evacuation orders. Experts say L.A. is not out of danger yet and these fires have the potential to be the costliest wildfire disaster in American history.

Three Loyola basketball players lost their homes in the Palisades fire and the team manager did too. One of those players, senior Patrick Csiszar, had nothing left but the backpack he was carrying. He started picking out sweatshirts, T-shirts and other clothes in Caruso Hall.

“The feeling of not having anything is not something I’ve felt before,” he told teammates.

Kai Klein said his grandparents, residents of Palisades for 80 years, and his uncle lost their homes. His father, Patrick, was waiting to see the fate of his family home.

“All the stuff that’s special — it’s all gone,” Klein told teammates. “All we’ve ever known is gone.”

Quincy Watson said the Palisades homes of his mother and father were destroyed. His mother was able to save one thing for him — his jersey. His beloved basketball hoop in the front yard was no more. “I want the rim to keep as a memory of the house,” he said.

Coach Damaine Powell brought his team together to practice Thursday after consulting with parents. The decision was to let everyone come together to support each other instead of being isolated. Loyola was supposed to play in an event Friday at the Intuit Dome, but it was postponed because many teams are dealing with family losses and practice disruptions.

Assistant principal Paul Jordan was given the task of putting together donations Wednesday since Loyola has dozens of students and alumni living in areas affected by the fires. He and Adams were astonished how rapidly the Loyola community responded.

“The mobilization of support has been amazing,” Adams said.

Seniors were involved in senior projects Tuesday morning when word spread about a fire in the Palisades. Senior Merik Bernstein has gone through many evacuations, but the strong winds this time were different.

“The first night, I was still in shock. I didn’t want to think about losing my house,” he said.

Watson is staying with a teammate in Marina del Rey. Others are staying in hotels, waiting to learn when they can go back to see if they can find anything left in the rubble.

“We need to keep our faith in God and stay strong,” Watson told teammates.

Those walking into Caruso Hall to see all the supplies donated were inspired. Students were seen carrying water bottles, food and clothing as cars dropped off supplies.

“It’s overwhelming,” Adams said.