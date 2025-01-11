Prep basketball roundup: Anaheim Canyon ends Mira Costa’s 19-game winning streak

After 19 consecutive victories to start the high school basketball season, Mira Costa finally faced a team that proved to be better.

Anaheim Canyon (16-4), led by 6-foot-5 senior Brandon Benjamin, defeated the Mustangs 77-72 on Saturday at Irvine Valley College.

Benjamin scored 30 points and made four consecutive free throws in the final minute to preserve the lead. Canyon players went eight for eight on free throws in the final 51 seconds. Benjamin was supported by Staf Yilmazturk, who made 11 of 14 shots and finished with 29 points.

Advertisement

Benjamin, who is averaging 30.5 points and has committed to San Diego, was also effective finding teammates for open shots. Noah Kim, who finished with 13 points, contributed two key baskets in the fourth quarter off passes from Benjamin.

Eneasi Piuleini led Mira Costa (19-1) with 25 points and Jacob De Armas had 20 points.

So Cal Showdown Game 5 stats pic.twitter.com/Wjt5KyhiRI — gerry freitas (@gerryfreitas) January 12, 2025

La Mirada 76, Rancho Cucamonga 64: Gene Roebuck had 25 points for La Mirada. Aaron Glass led Rancho Cucamonga with 18 points.

Crean Lutheran 79, Temecula Valley 59: Hunter Caplan finished with 26 points, making six threes for Crean Lutheran.

Damien 71, San Juan Hills 52: Eli Garner led Damien with 25 points and Elijah Smith had 20 points.

So Cal Showdown Game 3 Player of the Game: Nick Welch Jr from Rolling Hills Prep pic.twitter.com/Ghl1Tv028y — gerry freitas (@gerryfreitas) January 11, 2025

Rolling Hills Prep 64, Village Christian 58: Center Nick Welch Jr. had 14 points to lead five players in double figures for the 15-6 Huskies.

Advertisement

Loyola 68, Beverly Hills 40: Mattai Carter had 22 points and Quincy Watson added 16 points for the Cubs in their first game since three players learned their homes had been destroyed in the Palisades fire.

Downey 64, Firebaugh 55: Tyler Harris led Downey with 25 points and 11 rebounds.