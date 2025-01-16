Prep basketball roundup: Nikolas Khamenia getting ready for upcoming showdown

Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake goes up over Crespi’s Kingston Smith.

Mission League basketball has started with a series of lopsided games as Harvard-Westlake, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame and Sierra Canyon make it clear they have separated from the rest of the competition.

It finally gets serious Jan. 24 when Harvard-Westlake (20-1) plays at Notre Dame (17-2) in game that will be the hottest ticket in town, resembling the days of the 1980s when Crespi and Notre Dame played in gyms so full that they had to open gym windows and turn away spectators.

On Thursday night, Harvard-Westlake improved to 2-0 in league with a 67-56 home victory over Crespi, which played without its injured standout, Peyton White. The Celts (15-5) hung tough for a half, trailing 33-22 at halftime and getting as close as 33-25.

I always like to take video of a David Rebibo out of bounds play. You can see why. pic.twitter.com/4LNlcWHsJx — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 17, 2025

Harvard-Westlake went on a 17-3 surge in the third quarter behind Nikolas Khamenia and former Crespi guard Joe Sterling to open a 26-point cushion. Khamenia scored 10 of his 19 points in the quarter. Sterling finished with 20 points.

Nikolas Khamenia scores when he wants to. Harvard-Westlake is up 14 on Crespi. pic.twitter.com/EVwGSACy4T — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 17, 2025

Isaiah Barnes led Crespi with 14 points.

Khamenia, the 6-foot-9 Duke-bound senior who’s expected to be a McDonald’s All-American, is the most unselfish player on the floor. If his team needs him to be a facilitator, he’ll do it. If his team needs him to score, he’ll do it. It sets up an intriguing matchup next week against Notre Dame and junior star Tyran Stokes.

“I’m going to take what the defense gives me,” he said. “When I get my teammates going, it’s easier to score.”

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 79, St. Francis 58: Tryan Stokes had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Knights. NaVorro Bowman and Caleb Ogbu each had 15 points and Zachary White 13. DeLan Grant had 21 points for St. Francis.

Sierra Canyon 84, Loyola 42: Bryce Cofield scored 15 points and Bryce James had 12 points on senior night for Sierra Canyon.

Eastvale Roosevelt 78, Corona Centennial 52: Brayden Burries scored 28 points and Myles Walker had 23 points to lead No. 1-ranked Roosevelt.