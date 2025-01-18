Advertisement
Prep talk: Officials appreciation week is important for high school sports

By Eric Sondheimer
Rafael Bonilla has officiated NCAA soccer matches and MLS games. There he was on Wednesday night, selected to be the referee for the always intense high school battle between Birmingham and El Camino Real.

It’s officials appreciation week, and the two schools certainly had to appreciate having someone with the competence and ability of Bonilla. He’s always talking to players, making sure they know right from wrong. He said it’s important to communicate.

“I like being proactive during games,” he said.

His priority is taking control of the game so players know what is allowed and what isn’t. The game went off with no issues. El Camino Real won 3-0. The officials were hardly noticed, which is the greatest compliment an official can receive.

Be nice to the officials because without them, games don’t get played. ...

There’s expected to be a limited number of tickets available for the Harvard-Westlake at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame basketball game on Friday. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday afternoon via GoFan.co.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.

Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

