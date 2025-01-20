Prep talk: The next generation of Clausen quarterbacks has arrived

The next generation of Clausen quarterbacks has arrived. In their first game of flag football are Casey Jr., son of Casey (left), and Jett, son of Jimmy (right).

It was Friday night for brothers Casey and Jimmy Clausen, so why not have their second-grade sons begin playing flag football and introduce the next generation of Clausen quarterbacks.

Casey Jr. and Jett had their first flag football games. The fathers were there to help with questions, suggestions and smiles.

Casey was a standout quarterback at Bishop Alemany, then Tennessee. Jimmy went to Oaks Christian, Notre Dame and the NFL. If the boys need an impartial observer, they can always ask their uncle Rick, another former quarterback.

Rick is the new head coach at Westlake, where Casey will serve as an assistant. Get ready for more Clausens throwing footballs in the future. …

St. John Bosco is set to play host to JSerra on Monday night in a big Trinity League basketball game. …

Brandon Benjamin of Anaheim Canyon became his school’s all-time basketball scoring leader after his 40-point performance on Saturday against Inglewood. ...

Palm Desert being two-sport athlete https://t.co/kSVBKFcVAM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 19, 2025

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.