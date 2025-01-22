Prep talk: Through basketball, community members gather to help fire victims in need

A station was set up at the South Pasadena basketball tournament so community members could help families affected by fires.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, South Pasadena High was the site for eight basketball games. Before each game on Monday, an excerpt from Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech played over the public address system. It was a reminder to players and fans what the day meant.

For South Pasadena coach Ernest Baskerville, from morning to night, he turned his tournament into a way of helping families who lost homes in the devastating Eaton fire. He used to work for the Johnnie Cochran law firm, and representatives were there awarding more than $50,000 in grants to families in need.

Baskerville also organized a sign-up sheet asking for volunteers to adopt families. Eight signed up to help.

The need is real. An assistant principal said Muir High in Pasadena had 168 students lose their homes. Dozens more had homes damaged. Muir won’t reopen until next week at the earliest.

“I’m not an original Pasadena resident, but I’ve been here 16 years now,” Baskerville said. “I’ve built relationships with people in the community. There were people coming to tell us their stories and tell us their home of 50 years is gone. To help in some way or another was great.” …

