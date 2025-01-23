Prep talk: Pilibos’ Anto Balian is having a terrific basketball season

Pilibos senior guard Anto Balian is coming through big time in his senior season of basketball.

Committed to Pepperdine, he’s averaging 32.4 points for the 15-6 Eagles.

He’s been doing his damage against quality opponents. He scored 44 points against Oaks Christian, 38 points against Newport Beach Pacifica Christian, 39 points against Etiwanda, 40 points against Crespi. His high game was 53 points against Oakwood.

Pepperdine-bound Anto Balian of Pilibos put on a show on Saturday night in beating Chatsworth and Alijah Arenas. He had 34 points. pic.twitter.com/TXvXUkjnch — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 20, 2025

His father, Sarkis, is the longtime coach at Pilibos. Both are beloved in the Armenian basketball community.

“His passing has gotten much better,” Sarkis said. “His rebound has gotten real good and his decision making. He’s playing a smarter game. When he needs to be aggressive, he’s being aggressive. He’s become an overall player.” ...

The new schedule for Feb. 1 at Intuit Dome. pic.twitter.com/UrmHF6X07T — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) January 22, 2025

The rescheduled Trinity League and Mission League showcase at the Intuit Dome will take place Feb. 1 and also include a game from the Gold Coast League featuring Brentwood against Campbell Hall.

Thank you @_WHSFootball_ @_WHSAthletics_ for your kindness, during these times. Your donations to the Pali family/community is very appreciated. This goes beyond football, it’s about humanity! Thank you all so much!!! pic.twitter.com/lqGPxTUrk9 — Dylen Smith (@CoachSmithPali) January 21, 2025

The schedule: Chaminade vs. Loyola, noon; Bishop Alemany vs. Crespi, 1:30 p.m.; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco, 3 p.m.; Brentwood vs. Campbell Hall, 4:30 p.m.; Harvard-Westlake vs. St. Francis, 6 p.m.; Sherman Oaks Notre Dame vs. Sierra Canyon, 7:30 p.m. Here’s the link for tickets.

