Prep talk: Freshman Shalen Sheppard of Brentwood is making an impact

Freshmen Shalen Sheppard (left) and Ethan Hill have been contributors for Brentwood basketball team.

The Shalen Sheppard of November is so much different than the Shalen Sheppard of January. He’s almost 6 feet 9, just turned 15 and is making quite an impact for Brentwood’s 21-3 basketball team as a freshman starter. He’s averaging 17 points and eight rebounds per game.

“Amazing.” coach Ryan Bailey said of his development. “He’s progressed over the course of the season. He knows exactly what he’s doing. For someone who just turned 15, it’s amazing. He has a phenomenal work ethic.”

Another freshman, Ethan Hill, also had been contributing to the Eagles until suffering an injury against Viewpoint. Brentwood is playing at Windward on Monday for first place in the Gold Coast League in both boys and girls basketball. ...

In a big game for the Armenian community, AGBU is playing at Pilibos on Friday matching top players Isaiah Bennett and Anto Balian. ...

Advertisement

JSerra’s boys soccer team has won 10 consecutive games and stands at 10-0 and 7-0 in the Trinity League. ...

Officially dedicated ... Gary McKnight Court at Mater Dei ... pic.twitter.com/7M68mRo7tO — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) January 26, 2025

Mater Dei officially dedicated its basketball court in the name of coach Gary McKnight, the winningest coach in California history.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.