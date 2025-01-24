Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep basketball roundup: Stunning rally lifts Cleveland to overtime win over Chatsworth

Basketballs on a court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow

The City Section Open Division seedings just became a little uncertain Friday night after Cleveland knocked off City favorite Chatsworth 76-74 in overtime in a West Valley League game.

The Cavaliers were down 66-50 and scored the final 16 points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Roman Finney connected on back-to-back three-pointers to aid the comeback. Cayden Kelly scored 21 points and Kamari King had 18. Finney added 16. Cleveland also received help from a new player, 6-foot-8 Serigne Deme, a transfer from Blair who was displaced because of the Eaton fire. He suddenly gives the Cavaliers a rim protector.

Alijah Arenas scored 35 points for Chatsworth.

Said Cleveland coach Dagem Asfaw: “I had to change the game up, trapping and getting the ball out of Arenas’ hands. We created turnovers.”

Nikolas Khamenia of Harvard-Westlake shows some emotion in win over Sherman Oaks Notre Dame.

High School Sports

Isaiah Carroll and Nikolas Khamenia power Harvard-Westlake past Sherman Oaks Notre Dame

Isaiah Carroll, Nikolas Khamenia and Joe Sterling each finish with 18 points as Harvard-Westlake boys’ basketball defeats Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 73-63.

Birmingham 74, Granada Hills 55: Mandell Anthony scored 26 points for Birmingham.

Westchester 85, Hamilton 36: Tajh Ariza had 33 points for Westchester, the new City Section title favorite.

Manual Arts 79, Maya Angelou 44: Devin Moody had 33 points and 14 rebounds for Manual Arts.

King/Drew 58, Dorsey 56: Josahn Webster finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for King/Drew. Jahmir Torres had the winning basket.

Advertisement

San Pedro 48, Narbonne 40: The Pirates stayed unbeaten in the Marine League. Zach Saavedra had 22 points.

Fairfax 74, LACES 41: Joseph Riggins scored 23 points for the Lions.

JSerra 70, Orange Lutheran 42: BJ Davis-Ray finished with 23 points in the Trinity League win.

St. John Bosco 77, Santa Margarita 67: Elzie Harrington contributed 28 points for the Braves.

Sierra Canyon 77, St. Francis 48: Maxi Adams had 25 points and eight rebounds for 18-3 Sierra Canyon. Noah Henry had 21 points for St. Francis.

Crespi 96, Chaminade 62: The Celts won the Mission League game. Jayden Xu had 20 points.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 83, North Bakersfield 64: Kayleb Kearse had 22 points for the Warriors.

St. Anthony 88, St. Bernard 85: Jayshawn Kibble made a three at the regulation buzzer to force overtime. Josh Palmer had 23 points for St. Bernard.

Los Alamitos 92, Edison 62: Wes Trevino scored 24 points and Trent Minter and Samori Guyness each had 20 points for Los Alamitos.

Advertisement

Cypress 61, Anaheim Canyon 60: Brandon Benjamin had 31 points for Canyon.

Saugus 79, West Ranch 65: Braydon Harmon finished with 43 points for 15-9 Saugus.

Redondo Union 89, Da Vinci 49: Hudson Mayes led Redondo Union with 24 points.

Mira Costa 81, Palos Verdes 54: Jacob De Armas had 20 points for 21-2 Mira Costa.

Rancho Cucamonga 63, Upland 61: Aaron Glass led Rancho Cucamonga with 25 points.

Etiwanda 56, Damien 39: The Eagles won the Baseline League game.
High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement