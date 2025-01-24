Prep basketball roundup: Stunning rally lifts Cleveland to overtime win over Chatsworth

The City Section Open Division seedings just became a little uncertain Friday night after Cleveland knocked off City favorite Chatsworth 76-74 in overtime in a West Valley League game.

The Cavaliers were down 66-50 and scored the final 16 points in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime. Roman Finney connected on back-to-back three-pointers to aid the comeback. Cayden Kelly scored 21 points and Kamari King had 18. Finney added 16. Cleveland also received help from a new player, 6-foot-8 Serigne Deme, a transfer from Blair who was displaced because of the Eaton fire. He suddenly gives the Cavaliers a rim protector.

6’8 Serigne Dame 2026 Has The Land Jumping !!! pic.twitter.com/2BPzZH97Y2 — Grover Cleveland HS Boys Basketball (@thelandhoopss) January 25, 2025

Alijah Arenas scored 35 points for Chatsworth.

Said Cleveland coach Dagem Asfaw: “I had to change the game up, trapping and getting the ball out of Arenas’ hands. We created turnovers.”

Birmingham 74, Granada Hills 55: Mandell Anthony scored 26 points for Birmingham.

Westchester 85, Hamilton 36: Tajh Ariza had 33 points for Westchester, the new City Section title favorite.

Manual Arts 79, Maya Angelou 44: Devin Moody had 33 points and 14 rebounds for Manual Arts.

King/Drew 58, Dorsey 56: Josahn Webster finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds for King/Drew. Jahmir Torres had the winning basket.

San Pedro 48, Narbonne 40: The Pirates stayed unbeaten in the Marine League. Zach Saavedra had 22 points.

Fairfax 74, LACES 41: Joseph Riggins scored 23 points for the Lions.

JSerra 70, Orange Lutheran 42: BJ Davis-Ray finished with 23 points in the Trinity League win.

St. John Bosco 77, Santa Margarita 67: Elzie Harrington contributed 28 points for the Braves.

Sierra Canyon 77, St. Francis 48: Maxi Adams had 25 points and eight rebounds for 18-3 Sierra Canyon. Noah Henry had 21 points for St. Francis.

Crespi 96, Chaminade 62: The Celts won the Mission League game. Jayden Xu had 20 points.

St. Pius X-St. Matthias 83, North Bakersfield 64: Kayleb Kearse had 22 points for the Warriors.

St. Anthony 88, St. Bernard 85: Jayshawn Kibble made a three at the regulation buzzer to force overtime. Josh Palmer had 23 points for St. Bernard.

Los Alamitos 92, Edison 62: Wes Trevino scored 24 points and Trent Minter and Samori Guyness each had 20 points for Los Alamitos.

Cypress 61, Anaheim Canyon 60: Brandon Benjamin had 31 points for Canyon.

Saugus 79, West Ranch 65: Braydon Harmon finished with 43 points for 15-9 Saugus.

Redondo Union 89, Da Vinci 49: Hudson Mayes led Redondo Union with 24 points.

Mira Costa 81, Palos Verdes 54: Jacob De Armas had 20 points for 21-2 Mira Costa.

Rancho Cucamonga 63, Upland 61: Aaron Glass led Rancho Cucamonga with 25 points.

Etiwanda 56, Damien 39: The Eagles won the Baseline League game.