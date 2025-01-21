Prep basketball roundup: Gold Coast League finally starts league games
- Share via
-
The Gold Coast League finally began its league basketball schedule Tuesday night after the Palisades fire forced school closures and disrupted schedules last week.
Brentwood (19-3) opened with an 82-61 win over Viewpoint. Freshman Shalen Sheppard had 19 points and 13 rebounds. AJ Okoh had 17 points and 10 assists.
Campbell Hall defeated Crossroads 66-59 behind Isaiah Johnson, who scored 26 points.
Valencia 55, Saugus 51: Sophomore Issac Michel-Zavala finished with 20 points for Valencia. Braydon Harmon had 22 points for Saugus.
Golden Valley 68, Castaic 50: Donovan Webb led Golden Valley with 17 points.
Oak Park 84, Moorpark 64: Jadon Holmes led Oak Park with 29 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Jay Massa made six threes for Moorpark.
Crescenta Valley 61, Burroughs 44: Vaughn Zargarian finished with 35 points for the Falcons.
Price 71, LACES 60: Kamari Stewart led Price with 22 points.
Heritage Christian 72, Valley Christian 33: Tae Simmons contributed 23 points and Dillan Shaw had 17 points and 15 rebounds for 20-2 Heritage Christian.
Westlake 77, Calabasas 55: Austin Maziasz finished with 23 points for Westlake (14-8).
Oaks Christian 70, Thousand Oaks 64: Dylan McCord had 32 points for Thousand Oaks. Troy Mcgovern led Oaks Christian with 22 points.
Mira Costa 58, Da Vinci 40: Jacob De Armas led Mira Costa (20-2) with 16 points.
Girls basketball
Mater Dei 77, Orange Lutheran 35: Addie Deal had 24 points for the Monarchs.
Sierra Canyon 97, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 48: Jerzy Robinson scored 33 points and Jordyn Malek added 21 points for Sierra Canyon (19-1).
Brentwood 71, Viewpoint 39: The Eagles played their fifth game in four days and improved to 14-5. Payton Sugar had 12 points.
More to Read
Get our high school sports newsletter
Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.