Prep basketball roundup: Gold Coast League finally starts league games

Freshman Shalen Sheppard of Brentwood had 19 points and 13 rebounds in his first Gold Coast League game.

The Gold Coast League finally began its league basketball schedule Tuesday night after the Palisades fire forced school closures and disrupted schedules last week.

Brentwood (19-3) opened with an 82-61 win over Viewpoint. Freshman Shalen Sheppard had 19 points and 13 rebounds. AJ Okoh had 17 points and 10 assists.

Campbell Hall defeated Crossroads 66-59 behind Isaiah Johnson, who scored 26 points.

Valencia 55, Saugus 51: Sophomore Issac Michel-Zavala finished with 20 points for Valencia. Braydon Harmon had 22 points for Saugus.

Golden Valley 68, Castaic 50: Donovan Webb led Golden Valley with 17 points.

Oak Park 84, Moorpark 64: Jadon Holmes led Oak Park with 29 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. Jay Massa made six threes for Moorpark.

Crescenta Valley 61, Burroughs 44: Vaughn Zargarian finished with 35 points for the Falcons.

Price 71, LACES 60: Kamari Stewart led Price with 22 points.

Heritage Christian 72, Valley Christian 33: Tae Simmons contributed 23 points and Dillan Shaw had 17 points and 15 rebounds for 20-2 Heritage Christian.

Westlake 77, Calabasas 55: Austin Maziasz finished with 23 points for Westlake (14-8).

Oaks Christian 70, Thousand Oaks 64: Dylan McCord had 32 points for Thousand Oaks. Troy Mcgovern led Oaks Christian with 22 points.

Mira Costa 58, Da Vinci 40: Jacob De Armas led Mira Costa (20-2) with 16 points.

Girls basketball

Mater Dei 77, Orange Lutheran 35: Addie Deal had 24 points for the Monarchs.

Sierra Canyon 97, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 48: Jerzy Robinson scored 33 points and Jordyn Malek added 21 points for Sierra Canyon (19-1).

Brentwood 71, Viewpoint 39: The Eagles played their fifth game in four days and improved to 14-5. Payton Sugar had 12 points.

