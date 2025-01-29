Prep talk: Brayden Kyman comes through for Santa Margarita
With the clocking ticking down . . . 5, 4, 3 . . . and his team down by two points, Brayden Kyman waited for the opportunity to deliver a victory. Kaiden Bailey found him along the baseline, got him the ball and Kyman made a three-point shot to help Santa Margarita defeat St. John Bosco 67-66 on Monday night in a Trinity League thriller.
The 6-foot-8 Kyman has been ready for that moment, having watched his older brother, Jake, first at Santa Margarita, then at UCLA. Brayden has been making steady progress each season for the Eagles, who are battling the Braves, Mater Dei and JSerra for first place and an Open Division playoff berth in the Southern Section.
“He’s made some really good gains and really good improvements,” coach Justin Bell said.
The final play wasn’t designed. “We wanted to give our guys autonomy to play,” Bell said. “They ran their lanes and shared the ball.” …
Chatsworth guard Alijah Arenas celebrated being selected to the McDonald’s All-American game by appearing on his father’s podcast and said his five potential college choices are USC, Arizona, Kentucky, Louisville and Kansas. …
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com.
