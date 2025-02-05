Prep talk: Mark Drucker of Taft honored for 50 years of coaching

Taft girls basketball coach Mark Drucker, left, with former boys’ basketball coach Jim Woodard during a celebration of Drucker coaching for 50 years.

Mark Drucker was honored by Taft High on Monday for 50 years of coaching basketball at the Woodland Hills school.

“It was beautiful,” he said of the moment in the school gym, where former players and former coaches came to salute him.

He first started coaching in 1974. He’s still the girls’ basketball coach. He’s also been the head boys’ basketball coach, coached track and golf, and was athletic director. He has lived within walking distance of the school and his wife has been a teacher at Taft since 1989. His daughter also teaches at Taft.

He told the story of a girls’ basketball player who everyone wanted to kick off the team. He declined, saying, “You just want to work with kids and change their lives.” The player would go on to become a team captain at Pierce College and now lives in Las Vegas and came to the event.

“It was tremendous,” Drucker said. …

5-star Jerzy Robinson dropped a career-high 50 points in Sierra Canyon’s win over Louisville!@JerzyRobinson | @sierracanyongbb pic.twitter.com/4R7GZvRJ8m — SportsCenter NEXT (@SCNext) February 4, 2025

Jerzy Robinson of Sierra Canyon scored a career-high 50 points on Monday in a win over Louisville.

