Prep talk: Bellflower basketball team celebrates first league title since 1978

Bellflower's basketball team won its first league title since 1978.
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
Zach Carter, a 34-year-old walk-on head coach, has guided Bellflower High to its first league basketball championship since 1978 in his second season as a head coach. That’s impressive.

Carter was a protege of Patrick Roy, having been an assistant at Inglewood and St. Paul. The team is 20-8 and won the Mid-Cities League title with a 50-47 win over Downey on Tuesday night.

“It was crazy,” Carter said of the reaction in the gym. “The fans, the principal.”

Senior point guards Deacon Botts and EJ Andrews and 6-5 senior Derrick Martinez have led the Buccaneers.

“The kids just worked hard,” Carter said. “I’ve always preached culture.”

Huntington Beach has named former Loyola offensive coordinator Matthew Hatchette its new football coach.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

