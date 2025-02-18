Prep talk: Can Alijah Arenas lead Chatsworth to its first Open Division title?

All-City guard Alijah Arenas leads top seed Chatsworth High in its quest for its first upper division basketball championship.

On Tuesday, Chatsworth will honor All-City guard Alijah Arenas with the presentation of his McDonald’s All-American Game jersey. More important, though, is what happens beginning Wednesday. Chatsworth enters the City Section Open Division basketball playoffs as the No. 1 seed when hosting Fairfax.

Can Arenas, a USC commit, lead Chatsworth to its first upper division championship in school history?

“We had a nice meeting toward the end of the season and everyone is striving for the same thing,” coach Sam Harris said. “He’s been a tremendous leader, getting guys to play above their level. He’s been empowering guys to step up.”

The No. 2 seed is Western League champion Westchester, a 14-time City champion led by Tajh Ariza. The Comets host Birmingham. The best opening game has Coliseum League champion Washington Prep at No. 3-seeded Cleveland. The opening winners will advance to Monday’s semifinals at Roybal at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. with the championship game to be played on Feb. 28 at L.A. Southwest College at 8 p.m.

Hamilton is No. 1 seed for girls. pic.twitter.com/hoOyPgM4jK — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 17, 2025

For Open Division girls, top-seeded Hamilton and No. 2-seeded Birmingham, the defending champions, have been the top teams all season. There will be a semifinal doubleheader on Feb. 25 at Venice.

