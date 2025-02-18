Advertisement
High School Sports

Prep talk: Can Alijah Arenas lead Chatsworth to its first Open Division title?

Alijah Arenas of Chatsworth High attempts a jump shot over a defender.
All-City guard Alijah Arenas leads top seed Chatsworth High in its quest for its first upper division basketball championship.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow

On Tuesday, Chatsworth will honor All-City guard Alijah Arenas with the presentation of his McDonald’s All-American Game jersey. More important, though, is what happens beginning Wednesday. Chatsworth enters the City Section Open Division basketball playoffs as the No. 1 seed when hosting Fairfax.

Can Arenas, a USC commit, lead Chatsworth to its first upper division championship in school history?

“We had a nice meeting toward the end of the season and everyone is striving for the same thing,” coach Sam Harris said. “He’s been a tremendous leader, getting guys to play above their level. He’s been empowering guys to step up.”

The No. 2 seed is Western League champion Westchester, a 14-time City champion led by Tajh Ariza. The Comets host Birmingham. The best opening game has Coliseum League champion Washington Prep at No. 3-seeded Cleveland. The opening winners will advance to Monday’s semifinals at Roybal at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. with the championship game to be played on Feb. 28 at L.A. Southwest College at 8 p.m.

For Open Division girls, top-seeded Hamilton and No. 2-seeded Birmingham, the defending champions, have been the top teams all season. There will be a semifinal doubleheader on Feb. 25 at Venice.

Advertisement

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement