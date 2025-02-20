Prep talk: Davon Jones is having big basketball season for L.A. Jordan

On a team with seven sophomores and two freshmen, senior guard Davon Jones has been a leader and big-time scorer for L.A. Jordan, which went 11-0 in the Imperial League and begins the City Section Division I basketball playoffs on Thursday against Hamilton.

The 6-foot-2 Jones is averaging nearly 30.2 points and 14 rebounds a game. Against Dymally, he had a season-high 52 points.

Jordan is 20-5. Last season, the Bulldogs lost in overtime to Carson in the Division III final.

Jones is versatile and capable of scoring with his outside shot or offensive rebounds. ...

Oaks Christian and Newport Harbor pulled off surprise victories in the semifinals of the Southern Section Open Division girls water polo playoffs to earn spots in Saturday’s championship game at Mt. SAC.

Oaks Christian defeated No. 1-seeded Mater Dei 12-11 in double overtime. Mia Fabros scored six goals. Newport Harbor defeated two-time defending champion Orange Lutheran 12-11 in double overtime on a goal from Gabby Alexson. ...

