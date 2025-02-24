Prep talk: Freshman Charlie Adams leads St. Bonaventure into 2A basketball final

Freshman Charlie Adams of St. Bonaventure High is averaging 19 points a game for the Southern Section Division 2A finalists.

If freshman guard Charlie Adams of St. Bonaventure High shows off a competitive streak during basketball games, it shouldn’t come as a surprise. He’s the son of two former professional tennis players, and you know how competitive tennis is.

Adams is averaging 19 points a game for St. Bonaventure, which plays Canyon Country Canyon for the Southern Section Division 2A basketball championship this weekend.

Adams’ father, Chuck, and mother, Ashley Harkleroad, were pro tennis players.

Coach Wolfgang Wood said Adams has made steady development this season.

“When you’re a freshman, you get better with each game,” he said. “It’s been fun to coach him. I’m excited for him. He has a lot more to grow, but he’s shown a lot of growth over time.”

Canyon has its own top player in senior Eric Kubel, who’s averaging 23.1 points. …

The semifinals of the Easton baseball tournament will take place Monday, with Simi Valley hosting Chaminade and Crespi hosting St. Francis.

