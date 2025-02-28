Prep talk: Tara Davis Invitational set for Saturday at Agoura
More than 30 schools are expected to participate in the Tara Davis Invitational track meet on Saturday at Agoura High.
Tara Davis-Woodhall, an Agoura graduate, won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s long jump last year. Her husband, Hunter, also won a gold medal in the Paralympics. They met at high school meet and believe in the importance of high school competition. ...
It’s championship weekend in high school soccer, and Friday’s Open Division championships for boys and girls are about as good as it gets.
At El Modena for the Southern Section championships, unbeaten JSerra will play undefeated Loyola at 5 p.m. Santa Margarita will face Corona Santiago at 7:15 p.m. for the Open Division girls title.
At Valley College, Birmingham and El Camino Real renew their rivalry by facing off at 7:30 p.m. for the City Section Open Division boys title. Cleveland will take on Granada Hills for the girls title at 5:15 p.m. ...
The CIF will release the state basketball playoff pairings on Sunday around 5 p.m.
This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com
