Prep talk: Tara Davis Invitational set for Saturday at Agoura

More than 30 schools are expected to participate in the Tara Davis Invitational track meet on Saturday at Agoura High.

Tara Davis-Woodhall, an Agoura graduate, won the Olympic gold medal in the women’s long jump last year. Her husband, Hunter, also won a gold medal in the Paralympics. They met at high school meet and believe in the importance of high school competition. ...

On Saturday, March 1st, we will be hosting the 2nd Annual Tara Davis Invitational. We are looking forward to having Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall attend the event. It's going to be a awesome day with 22+ schools, entertainment, food trucks & give aways! #lvusd pic.twitter.com/1dXmMJ76NZ — Agoura High School (@AgouraHS) February 27, 2025

It’s championship weekend in high school soccer, and Friday’s Open Division championships for boys and girls are about as good as it gets.

At El Modena for the Southern Section championships, unbeaten JSerra will play undefeated Loyola at 5 p.m. Santa Margarita will face Corona Santiago at 7:15 p.m. for the Open Division girls title.

The Final is tomorrow!! pic.twitter.com/s73tFEgGjz — ECR Boys Soccer (@ECRBoysSoccer) February 27, 2025

At Valley College, Birmingham and El Camino Real renew their rivalry by facing off at 7:30 p.m. for the City Section Open Division boys title. Cleveland will take on Granada Hills for the girls title at 5:15 p.m. ...

City Section soccer schedule. pic.twitter.com/PuRPoatQlM — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) February 27, 2025

The CIF will release the state basketball playoff pairings on Sunday around 5 p.m.

This is a daily look at the positive happenings in high school sports. To submit any news, please email eric.sondheimer@latimes.com