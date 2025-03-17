Prep baseball roundup: Seth Hernandez hits home run, pitches No. 1 Corona to victory

Next week, top-ranked Corona baseball begins the Boras Classic in Orange County. This week, the Panthers are playing Norco in a three-game league series. So far, it’s been perfection for Corona (5-0).

No one has been better than star pitcher Seth Hernandez. He entered Monday having struck out 15 with no walks and no runs in eight innings. Against Norco, he hit a three-run home run and struck out 12 and gave up two hits and a walk over five innings in a 9-0 victory over Norco in the Panthers’ Big VIII League opener.

Anthony Murphy also homered for the Panthers. Ethin Bingaman and Brady Ebel each had two hits.

Corona Centennial 7, Corona Santiago 6: The Huskies, trailing 6-0, scored five runs in the fifth inning, one in the sixth and got a walk-off bases loaded walk in the seventh to win the Big VIII League game. Mason Lear had a three-run double.

King 5, Eastvale Roosevelt 4: A three-run sixth inning helped King win.

Castaic 6, West Ranch 4: Freshman Orion Gonzalez contributed a home run, double, single and four RBIs to help Castaic win its Foothill League opener. Gio Foster also homered. Ty Diaz led West Ranch with three RBIs.

Sylmar 13, San Fernando 1: The Spartans opened Valley Mission League play with an impressive win. Victor Espinoza and Martin Magana each had two RBIs. Alex Martinez struck out seven in 4 1/3 innings and had three RBIs.

Fullerton 3, Villa Park 2: Playing at Angel Stadium, Miguel Velasquez of Fullerton hit a memorable first-inning home run for Fullerton. Declan Fitzgerald struck out eight in six innings for Fullerton.

Calabasas 11, Taft 1: Connor Pink hit two home runs to lead Calabasas. Luc Olson threw five scoreless innings.

Banning 4, Carson 0: Anthony Camarena threw six shutout innings with seven strikeouts and also had two hits for Banning in the Marine League win.

San Pedro 13, Narbonne 5: The Pirates won their Marine League opener. Anthony Solis hit two doubles and had five RBIs and Braydon Griffin finished with three hits.

Granada Hills 10, Newbury Park 2: Tristan Jennings had three hits and Anthony Castro and Landon Tuch each had three RBIs for Granada Hills.

Summit 10, Beckman 0: Isaac Castanon had a home run and three RBIs for Summit.

Softball

Los Altos 6, Simi Valley 1: Freshman Kaylahni Duenas struck out nine for 6-1 Los Altos.

Chaminade 11, Oak Park 4: Norah Pettersen hit a home run and had three RBIs for Chaminade.