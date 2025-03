Wednesday’s high school baseball and softball scores

More to Read

Intersectional Burbank Burroughs 15, Cleveland 2 Granada Hills 5, La Canada 0 San Pedro 5, Peninsula 3 Scappoose (OR) 31, Palm Springs 0 Scappoose (OR) 29, Palm Springs 1 Venice 12, St. Monica 3

Intersectional Aquinas 7, Birmingham 2 Banning 1, Arroyo Valley 0 El Dorado 4, West Linn (OR) 3 Highland 16, West Salem (OR) 10 LA Wilson 8, Salesian 3 Mater Dei 11, Carlsbad 4 Mountain Pointe (AZ) 2, Quartz Hill 1 Orange Lutheran 1, Granada Hills 0 San Diego Cathedral 8, Maranatha 1 Santa Ana Foothill 8, Layton (UT) 0 St. John Bosco 5, Lakeridge (OR) 1 Temescal Canyon 7, Elsinore 1 Ventura 10, Lockport (IL) 0

Newsletter Get our high school sports newsletter

Prep Rally is devoted to the SoCal high school sports experience, bringing you scores, stories and a behind-the-scenes look at what makes prep sports so popular.

Enter email address Sign Me Up

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.