Prep talk: Max Fried vs. Jack Flaherty excites Harvard-Westlake fans
What a morning it was on Wednesday for Harvard-Westlake coaches, players and fans. If they had access to the Internet or a television, they wanted to see what happened in the Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers because the starting pitching matchup had Max Fried taking on Jack Flaherty.
They were teammates at Harvard-Westlake in 2012. Fried was a senior and Flaherty was a freshman.
Their coach, Matt LaCour, watched from Harvard-Westlake. Asked before the game who he was rooting for, LaCour said, “I’m rooting for a 0-0 game going into the eighth inning.”
It almost went as LaCour wanted. Fried threw seven scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts. Flaherty threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts. The Yankees ended up with a 4-3 victory.
One question that stumped LaCour was which player was the better hitter in high school. He finally said “Fried,” but added that Flaherty was “the better position player. “
Brayden Burries, The Times’ player of the year from Eastvale Roosevelt, has committed to Arizona for basketball.
