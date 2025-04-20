Prep talk: Tennis gets center stage in Ojai this week

The 123rd Ojai tennis tournament takes place Wednesday through Sunday.

The top high school tennis players in Southern California will converge on Ojai representing the Southern Section, City Section and San Diego Section.

In last year’s CIF boys’ singles final, current USC freshman Niels Hoffmann held off Lorenzo Brunkow from Palisades. Brunkow is the top seed as he returns to try to win the prestigious Ojai title.

The recent Easter Bowl Boys’ 18s doubles winner Brayden Tallakson from Woodbridge High will return to his favorite tournament after he won the Boys’ 14s singles in 2022 and teamed with brother Avery to win the CIF doubles in 2023.

Irvine will be well represented this year as Cayden Wang from Crean Lutheran and Rishvanth Krishna, playing for University, both hail from the Orange County city. Krishna was a USTA National Bronze Ball winner at the Easter Bowl in doubles.

