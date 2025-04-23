Advertisement
High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores

Baseball and glove on field.
(Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff

HIGH SCHOOL SCORES

Tuesday’s Results

BASEBALL

City Section

Downtown Magnets 23, Collins Family 14

San Fernando 10, Marshall 4

Southern Section

ACE 7, Silver Valley 0

Adelanto 11, Esperanza 10

Agoura 7, Calabasas 4

Anaheim Canyon 11, Crean Lutheran 9

Aquinas 11, Arrowhead Christian 6

Arcadia 10, Burbank Burroughs 0

Arlington 17, Liberty 3

Artesia 8, Long Beach Cabrillo 2

Ayala 11, Claremont 2

Baldwin Park 9, Azusa 6

Beverly Hills 16, Morningside 3

Bishop Amat 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2

Bolsa Grande 12, Garden Grove Santiago 11

Bonita 7, Glendora 6

Brawley 11, Cathedral 7

Cajon 7, Redlands 6

Campbell Hall 6, Crossroads 2

Capistrano Valley Christian 11, Western Christian 6

Calvary Baptist 8, Crossroads Christian 0

Cate 20, Santa Clara 3

Century 3, Orange 1

Citrus Valley 12, Beaumont 6

Cornerstone Christian 16, Grove 0

Corona 11, Corona Centennial 2

Corona Santiago 3, Riverside King 2

Costa Mesa 8, Buena Park 3

Covina 5, West Covina 2

Culver City 18, Hawthorne 0

Desert Christian 9, Faith Baptist 5

Dos Pueblos 9, Oxnard 2

Edison 4, Corona Del Mar 2

El Toro 2, Capistrano Valley 1

Estancia 7, Westminster 6

Flintridge Prep 15, Chadwick 7

Fountain Valley 3, Marina 0

Fullerton 5, Calvary Chapel 0

Ganesha 21, La Puente 0

Garden Grove 11, Godinez 1

Garey 3, Duarte 2

Hillcrest 20, Canyon Springs 4

Hesperia Christian 21, Excelsior Charter 2

Huntington Beach 4, Newport Harbor 2

Jurupa Valley 3, Ramona 2

Katella 3, La Palma Kennedy 1

La Habra 11, Yorba Linda 1

La Sierra 8, Patriot 3

Leuzinger 6, Lawndale 0

Liberty 13, Bishop Alemany 3

Linfield Christian 14, Ontario Christian 2

Loara 11, Magnolia 2

Lucerne Valley 21, Trona 5

Mary Star of the Sea 13, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2

Milken 3, de Toledo 2

Miller 13, Pacific 0

Montebello 4, Pasadena Marshall 2

Moreno Valley 12, Heritage 0

Muir 12, Hoover 2

Murrieta Mesa 8, Woodcrest Christian 7

Newbury Park 14, Shadow Hills 3

New Roads 15, Rolling Hills Prep 3

Norco 12, Eatstvale Roosevelt 0

Norte Vista 8, Rubidoux 2

Northview 4, Charter Oak 1

Oak Hills 14, Serrano 3

Ocean View 5, Tustin 0

Orcutt Academy 5, Coast Union 3

Oxnard Pacifica 8, Buena 1

PACS 23, Mojave 2

Paloma Valley 16, Lakeside 4

Paraclete 2, Sierra Canyon 0

Paramount 5, Mayfair 4

Pasadena 7, Glendale 6

Pasadena Poly 10, Providence 5

Pomona 18, Bassett 3

Rancho Alamitos 2, Los Amigos 1

Rancho Christian 11, Perris 0

Rancho Mirage 6, Palm Springs 2

Redlands East Valley 4, Yucaipa 3

Riverside North 9, Orange Vista 3

Riverside Prep 22, Big Bear 3

Rowland 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 6

San Bernardino 18, Indian Springs 2

Santa Ana 1, Placentia Valencia 2

Santa Barbara 5, San Marcos 3

Santa Margarita 3, JSerra 2

Santa Monica 18, Inglewood 1

Savanna 5, Anaheim 1

Servite 11, Orange Lutheran 4

SLOCA 14, Laton 3

Southlands Christian 13, Fairmont Prep 3

St. Bernard 15, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3

St. John Bosco 3, Mater Dei 2

Sultana 9, Hesperia 2

Thacher 10, Grace 0

Trinity Classical Academy 4, Oakwood 1

Valley Christian 12, Heritage Christian 1

Valley View 1, Riverside Poly 0

Ventura 4, Rio Mesa 2

Viewpoint 9, Brentwood 2

Walnut 6, Diamond Bar 4

Warren 4, Gahr 1

Westminster La Quinta 13, Western 1

Whittier Christian 6, Village Christian 4

Xavier Prep 3, Chaminade 0

Intersectional

Faith Lutheran (NV) 6, Bishop Alemany 3

SOFTBALL

City Section

CALS Early College 6, Alliance Bloomfield 2

Stella 27, AHSA 13

Southern Section

Apple Valley 12, Serrano 2

Aquinas 14, Arrowhead Christian 1

Arcadia 16, Hoover 3

Arlington 13, Canyon Springs 0

Ayala 3, Glendora 1

Beaumont 11, Redlands 0

Brea Olinda 11, Troy 1

Brentwood 13, Oakwood 11

Buena 17, Oxnard Pacifica 1

Burbank 3, Muir 1

Burbank Burroughs 16, Glendale 2

Cajon 7, Yucaipa 6

California 7, Valley Christian 1

Cantwell-Sacred Heart 10, Alhambra 9

Capistrano Valley 3, Mission Viejo 0

Charter Oak 6, Northview 0

Citrus Valley 6, Redlands Eats Valley 3

Claremont 7, Walnut 0

Crescenta Valley 20, Pasadena 0

Culver City 20, Beverly Hills 1

Cypress 10, El Modena 0

Duarte 17, Nogales 3

Eastside 14, Palmdale 2

Edison 11, Corona del Mar 1

El Toro 3, San Clemente 1

Excelsior Charter 10, CIMSA 0

Faith Baptist 8, Santa Paula 4

Fillmore 3, Nordhoff 0

Flintridge Prep 5, Chadwick 4

Fullerton 11, Esperanza 2

Ganesha 24, Bassett 0

Garden Grove Santiago 3, Anaheim Canyon 0

Garey 16, Baldwin Park 4

Grace 3, Bishop Diego 0

Hart 8, Golden Valley 4

Heritage Christian 8, Village Christian 1

Hesperia Christian 25, Lucerne Valley 2

Highland 14, Lancaster 3

Hillcrest 9, Heritage 3

Huntington Beach 5, Fountain Valley 1

Knight 11, Littlerock 9

La Habra 5, Villa Park 4

Lakeside 19, Citrus Hill 12

Leuzinger 10, Hawthorne 9

Lennox Academy 16, Marymount 4

Liberty 7, Heritage 2

Linfield Christian 6, Ontario Christian 5

Loma Linda Academy 22, Saddleback 7

Long Beach Poly 6, Long Beach Wilson 3

Los Alamitos 13, Newport Harbor 3

Moreno Valley 16, Perris 0

Norco 16, Corona 1

Paramount 6, Garden Grove 3

Patriot 32, La Sierra 5

Pioneer 7, Oxford Academy 4

Providence 11, Mayfair 4

Quartz Hill 13, Antelope Valley 0

Ramona 16, Jurupa Valley 0

Rancho Alamitos 17, Saddleback 5

Rancho Mirage 13, Palm Springs 3

Rancho Verde 21, Rancho Christian 0

Rialto 10, Woodcrest Christian 6

Ridgecrest Burroughs 15, Hesperia 2

Riverside Poly 3, Valley View 0

Riverside Prep 17, Big Bear 0

Riverside North 18, Vista del Lago 1

Royal 2, Oak Park 1

Rubidoux 16, Norte Vista 6

Santa Ana Foothill 6, Yorba Linda 4

San Bernardino 11, Indian Springs 4

Santa Fe 12, La Serna 10

Santa Monica 18, Lawndale 1

Santa Rosa Academy 20, Temecula Prep 9

Saugus 6, West Ranch 1

Sherman Indian 21, CSDR 15

Sonora 4, Sunny Hills 3

South Pasadena 7, San Marino 5

Southlands Christian 11, Capistrano Valley Christian 1

South Torrance 15, Lakewood 14

Sultana 6, Oak Hills 5

Trona 8, Desert Christian 6

United Christian Academy d. La Sierra Academy, forfeit

University Prep 15, AAE 0

Valencia 8, Castaic 0

Ventura 4, Rio Mesa 1

Viewpoint 5, Archer 0

Warren 9, Downey 3

West Covina 6, Covina 4

West Torrance 7, El Segundo 4

