Tuesday’s high school baseball and softball scores
HIGH SCHOOL SCORES
Tuesday’s Results
BASEBALL
City Section
Downtown Magnets 23, Collins Family 14
San Fernando 10, Marshall 4
Southern Section
ACE 7, Silver Valley 0
Adelanto 11, Esperanza 10
Agoura 7, Calabasas 4
Anaheim Canyon 11, Crean Lutheran 9
Aquinas 11, Arrowhead Christian 6
Arcadia 10, Burbank Burroughs 0
Arlington 17, Liberty 3
Artesia 8, Long Beach Cabrillo 2
Ayala 11, Claremont 2
Baldwin Park 9, Azusa 6
Beverly Hills 16, Morningside 3
Bishop Amat 3, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 2
Bolsa Grande 12, Garden Grove Santiago 11
Bonita 7, Glendora 6
Brawley 11, Cathedral 7
Cajon 7, Redlands 6
Campbell Hall 6, Crossroads 2
Capistrano Valley Christian 11, Western Christian 6
Calvary Baptist 8, Crossroads Christian 0
Cate 20, Santa Clara 3
Century 3, Orange 1
Citrus Valley 12, Beaumont 6
Cornerstone Christian 16, Grove 0
Corona 11, Corona Centennial 2
Corona Santiago 3, Riverside King 2
Costa Mesa 8, Buena Park 3
Covina 5, West Covina 2
Culver City 18, Hawthorne 0
Desert Christian 9, Faith Baptist 5
Dos Pueblos 9, Oxnard 2
Edison 4, Corona Del Mar 2
El Toro 2, Capistrano Valley 1
Estancia 7, Westminster 6
Flintridge Prep 15, Chadwick 7
Fountain Valley 3, Marina 0
Fullerton 5, Calvary Chapel 0
Ganesha 21, La Puente 0
Garden Grove 11, Godinez 1
Garey 3, Duarte 2
Hillcrest 20, Canyon Springs 4
Hesperia Christian 21, Excelsior Charter 2
Huntington Beach 4, Newport Harbor 2
Jurupa Valley 3, Ramona 2
Katella 3, La Palma Kennedy 1
La Habra 11, Yorba Linda 1
La Sierra 8, Patriot 3
Leuzinger 6, Lawndale 0
Liberty 13, Bishop Alemany 3
Linfield Christian 14, Ontario Christian 2
Loara 11, Magnolia 2
Lucerne Valley 21, Trona 5
Mary Star of the Sea 13, St. Pius X-St. Matthias 2
Milken 3, de Toledo 2
Miller 13, Pacific 0
Montebello 4, Pasadena Marshall 2
Moreno Valley 12, Heritage 0
Muir 12, Hoover 2
Murrieta Mesa 8, Woodcrest Christian 7
Newbury Park 14, Shadow Hills 3
New Roads 15, Rolling Hills Prep 3
Norco 12, Eatstvale Roosevelt 0
Norte Vista 8, Rubidoux 2
Northview 4, Charter Oak 1
Oak Hills 14, Serrano 3
Ocean View 5, Tustin 0
Orcutt Academy 5, Coast Union 3
Oxnard Pacifica 8, Buena 1
PACS 23, Mojave 2
Paloma Valley 16, Lakeside 4
Paraclete 2, Sierra Canyon 0
Paramount 5, Mayfair 4
Pasadena 7, Glendale 6
Pasadena Poly 10, Providence 5
Pomona 18, Bassett 3
Rancho Alamitos 2, Los Amigos 1
Rancho Christian 11, Perris 0
Rancho Mirage 6, Palm Springs 2
Redlands East Valley 4, Yucaipa 3
Riverside North 9, Orange Vista 3
Riverside Prep 22, Big Bear 3
Rowland 10, Hacienda Heights Wilson 6
San Bernardino 18, Indian Springs 2
Santa Ana 1, Placentia Valencia 2
Santa Barbara 5, San Marcos 3
Santa Margarita 3, JSerra 2
Santa Monica 18, Inglewood 1
Savanna 5, Anaheim 1
Servite 11, Orange Lutheran 4
SLOCA 14, Laton 3
Southlands Christian 13, Fairmont Prep 3
St. Bernard 15, Cantwell-Sacred Heart 3
St. John Bosco 3, Mater Dei 2
Sultana 9, Hesperia 2
Thacher 10, Grace 0
Trinity Classical Academy 4, Oakwood 1
Valley Christian 12, Heritage Christian 1
Valley View 1, Riverside Poly 0
Ventura 4, Rio Mesa 2
Viewpoint 9, Brentwood 2
Walnut 6, Diamond Bar 4
Warren 4, Gahr 1
Westminster La Quinta 13, Western 1
Whittier Christian 6, Village Christian 4
Xavier Prep 3, Chaminade 0
Intersectional
Faith Lutheran (NV) 6, Bishop Alemany 3
SOFTBALL
City Section
CALS Early College 6, Alliance Bloomfield 2
Stella 27, AHSA 13
Southern Section
Apple Valley 12, Serrano 2
Aquinas 14, Arrowhead Christian 1
Arcadia 16, Hoover 3
Arlington 13, Canyon Springs 0
Ayala 3, Glendora 1
Beaumont 11, Redlands 0
Brea Olinda 11, Troy 1
Brentwood 13, Oakwood 11
Buena 17, Oxnard Pacifica 1
Burbank 3, Muir 1
Burbank Burroughs 16, Glendale 2
Cajon 7, Yucaipa 6
California 7, Valley Christian 1
Cantwell-Sacred Heart 10, Alhambra 9
Capistrano Valley 3, Mission Viejo 0
Charter Oak 6, Northview 0
Citrus Valley 6, Redlands Eats Valley 3
Claremont 7, Walnut 0
Crescenta Valley 20, Pasadena 0
Culver City 20, Beverly Hills 1
Cypress 10, El Modena 0
Duarte 17, Nogales 3
Eastside 14, Palmdale 2
Edison 11, Corona del Mar 1
El Toro 3, San Clemente 1
Excelsior Charter 10, CIMSA 0
Faith Baptist 8, Santa Paula 4
Fillmore 3, Nordhoff 0
Flintridge Prep 5, Chadwick 4
Fullerton 11, Esperanza 2
Ganesha 24, Bassett 0
Garden Grove Santiago 3, Anaheim Canyon 0
Garey 16, Baldwin Park 4
Grace 3, Bishop Diego 0
Hart 8, Golden Valley 4
Heritage Christian 8, Village Christian 1
Hesperia Christian 25, Lucerne Valley 2
Highland 14, Lancaster 3
Hillcrest 9, Heritage 3
Huntington Beach 5, Fountain Valley 1
Knight 11, Littlerock 9
La Habra 5, Villa Park 4
Lakeside 19, Citrus Hill 12
Leuzinger 10, Hawthorne 9
Lennox Academy 16, Marymount 4
Liberty 7, Heritage 2
Linfield Christian 6, Ontario Christian 5
Loma Linda Academy 22, Saddleback 7
Long Beach Poly 6, Long Beach Wilson 3
Los Alamitos 13, Newport Harbor 3
Moreno Valley 16, Perris 0
Norco 16, Corona 1
Paramount 6, Garden Grove 3
Patriot 32, La Sierra 5
Pioneer 7, Oxford Academy 4
Providence 11, Mayfair 4
Quartz Hill 13, Antelope Valley 0
Ramona 16, Jurupa Valley 0
Rancho Alamitos 17, Saddleback 5
Rancho Mirage 13, Palm Springs 3
Rancho Verde 21, Rancho Christian 0
Rialto 10, Woodcrest Christian 6
Ridgecrest Burroughs 15, Hesperia 2
Riverside Poly 3, Valley View 0
Riverside Prep 17, Big Bear 0
Riverside North 18, Vista del Lago 1
Royal 2, Oak Park 1
Rubidoux 16, Norte Vista 6
Santa Ana Foothill 6, Yorba Linda 4
San Bernardino 11, Indian Springs 4
Santa Fe 12, La Serna 10
Santa Monica 18, Lawndale 1
Santa Rosa Academy 20, Temecula Prep 9
Saugus 6, West Ranch 1
Sherman Indian 21, CSDR 15
Sonora 4, Sunny Hills 3
South Pasadena 7, San Marino 5
Southlands Christian 11, Capistrano Valley Christian 1
South Torrance 15, Lakewood 14
Sultana 6, Oak Hills 5
Trona 8, Desert Christian 6
United Christian Academy d. La Sierra Academy, forfeit
University Prep 15, AAE 0
Valencia 8, Castaic 0
Ventura 4, Rio Mesa 1
Viewpoint 5, Archer 0
Warren 9, Downey 3
West Covina 6, Covina 4
West Torrance 7, El Segundo 4
