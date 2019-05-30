Get ready for Chino Hills-like lines for Sierra Canyon games with the arrival of Bronny James

Sierra Canyon might want to start selling season tickets for its basketball games next winter. And fans might want to start lining up right now to land a ticket, because the Bronny James show is headed to Chatsworth.
Lakers beat writer Tania Ganguli has confirmed that Bronny is enrolling at Sierra Canyon after attending Crossroads this past year as an eighth-grader. He’s the son of LeBron James and quite a player for his age.
It makes perfect sense, because the sons of former NBA players Kenyon Martin and Scottie Pippen played for Sierra Canyon this past season. And who knows _ maybe the son of former LeBron James teammate Dwyane Wade will join Bronny at Sierra Canyon. Zaire Wade is a senior in Florida and there’s been speculation for weeks he’d be coming to Southern California.
Get ready for a Chino Hills-like situation when the Ball brothers were playing for the Huskies. Long lines to get in. Lots of people with cellphones and video cameras. Paparazzi galore. Ex-NBA and current NBA players hanging out in the stands.
One problem is that Sierra Canyon’s home gym only seats about 1,200, which will be easy to fill with Bronny & Co.
Sierra Canyon has won consecutive Open Division state titles, and getting Bronny James might be only the beginning of new arrivals.
It also should be noted Sierra Canyon already boasts one of the nation’s top sophomores in Amari Bailey, a UCLA commit. Putting Bailey and James together on the same court is more than exciting. It’s going to be quite entertaining.