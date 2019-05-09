City Section, USC reach agreement to play baseball semifinals at Dedeaux Field

The City Section and USC have worked out an agreement so that the Open Division and Division I baseball semifinals will be played at Dedeaux Field on May 22 and May 23, the City Section announced on Thursday.
Earlier, the City Section pulled out of playing the games at USC, citing costs, and intended to play the semifinals at Birmingham. But USC apparently came back with more affordable pricing, allowing the games to be played at Dedeaux Field.
The Division I semifinals will be played at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on May 22 and the Open Division on May 23. The championship games are set for May 25 at Dodger Stadium.
The City Section Division II and III finals will be played at Dedeaux Field on June 1 at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.