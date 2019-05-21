City Section baseball semifinals are set for USC on Wednesday and Thursday

Take the case of Sun Valley Poly. The Parrots are not playing games. They are going with ace Elias Galaviz on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Open Division semifinal against two-time defending champion Birmingham. They’ll wait for Saturday to come up with a plan if they make it to final. But no team has been able to eliminate Birmingham in the playoffs so far for three years. Galaviz will try to be the vampire slayer. He’s 8-2 with an 0.41 ERA.