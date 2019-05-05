Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco picks Clemson as college choice

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei of St. John Bosco is taking his talents to Clemson.
Uiagalelei, a 6-foot-5 junior, made the announcement on Sunday via a YouTube video. More than 6,000 tuned in for the announcement. He is considered the No. 1 quarterback prospect in the nation from the class of 2020 by several recruiting experts.
“I’m all in. Go Tigers,” he said near the end of the video.
Last fall, he completed 70% of his passes while throwing for 3,366 yards and 48 touchdowns. He weighs 245 pounds and can throw a fastball in baseball better than 90 mph.
His decision to choose the defending national champions shows that Clemson was smart to devote lots of recruiting time trying to take away a player from Southern California. Oregon also heavily pursued Uiagalelei.
USC chose to offer Santa Ana Mater Dei quarterback Bryce Young, who made an early commitment to the Trojans when he was attending L.A. Cathedral.