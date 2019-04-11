Southern Section, City Section baseball finals to be played at Dodger Stadium

The Southern Section announced on Wednesday that three baseball championship games will be held at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, May 18. The other four will be held at Riverside Sports Complex at UC Riverside.
It will be the first time since 2008 that Southern Section teams have played on a Saturday at Dodger Stadium.
The City Section has its Open Division and Division I finals set for Saturday, May 25 at Dodger Stadium.
Southern Section semifinal games are May 14. After that, the section will announce sites for the finals.
The City Section has played its championship game at Dodger Stadium every year since 1969.