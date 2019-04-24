High school baseball: Redondo holds on for 14-12 win over Mira Costa

It was a wild, crazy night in the South Bay, where Redondo and Mira Costa engaged in a high school baseball game that left everyone exhausted. When the final out had been recorded, Redondo came away with a 14-12 win to move into a tie for first place in the Bay League. The two teams meet again on Thursday at Mira Costa.
For Redondo, Theo Forshey hit a three-run home run and had four RBIs. Brett McCauley went four for four with five RBIs, including a home run. Kyle Karros of Mira Costa hit a two-run home run.
Redondo opened a 5-0 lead. Then Mira Costa scored six runs in the fourth inning to go up 6-5. Redondo scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and three in the fifth for a 12-6 lead. Mira Costa scored five runs in the fifth to close to 12-11. Yes, fun times in Redondo Beach.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 7, Harvard-Westlake 5: Facing a must-win situation, the Knights pulled it out to set up a final game on Thursday at Notre Dame to decide the Mission League championship. Jack Snyder induced a game-ending double play with the tying runs on base. Devan Ornelas, Daylen Reyes, Lucas Gordon, Ben Griffin and RJ Gordon each had two hits.
Corona 6, Norco 5: The Panthers clinched at least a share of the Big VIII League championship for the third consecutive year and claimed the No. 1 league seed. Damian Torres was the winning back. Nick Zellers had two doubles and Danny Perez had three hits.
King 15, Corona Santiago 6: Gabe Briones went four for five with two RBIs for King.
Agoura 4, Camarillo 1: Aaron Suval struck out eight and Nick Seyler hit a home run for Agoura, which clinched first place in the Coastal Canyon League.
Simi Valley 5, Moorpark 3: Justin Campbell struck out 10 in a complete game with one walk.
Huntington Beach 6, Edison 0: The Oilers wrapped up the Sunset Surf League championship. Josh Hahn hit his ninth home run and finished with three RBIs.
Marina 8, Newport Harbor 4: Troy Kent, Dylan Holt and Andrew Sojka each had two hits to help Marina clinch the Sunset Wave League championship.
Maranatha 12, Valley Christian 0: Dawson Netz threw a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts to help Maranatha win the Olympic League.
Arcadia 6, Crescenta Valley 4: The Falcons clinched the Pacific League championship. A five-run fourth inning keyed the win.
Burbank 3, Burroughs 2: The Bulldogs got a walk-off hit from Troy Lee in the bottom of the eighth.
Thousand Oaks 5, Westlake 1: Ryan Turner had two hits and Hudson Volk and Scott Ellis combined on a five-hitter.
Calabasas 7, Newbury Park 4: The Coyotes clinched a playoff spot for first-year coach Dan Cey. Jack Simons got the save. Nick Crystal had two doubles.
Beckman 12, Irvine University 4: Ricky Teele had two hits and two RBIs.
Corona del Mar 6, Laguna Beach 0: Blake Butcher finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Tesoro 3, El Toro 1: Ryan Flaherty contributed two hits and two RBIs. Nick Pinto struck out five in four innings.
Aliso Niguel 8, San Juan Hills 3: Quinn Mathews finished with three hits and three RBIs.
Yorba Linda 2, Esperanza 1: A sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th gave Yorba Linda the victory. Blake Wink had three hits.
JSerra 11, Santa Margarita 3: Michael Curialle and Blake Klassen hit consecutive home runs for the second consecutive game to lead the Lions.
Servite 2, St. John Bosco 1: Freshman Chris Grothues threw a complete game and freshman Trevor Schmidt had both RBIs.
Orange Lutheran 6, Mater Dei 0: The Lancers wrapped up the Trinity League championship. Four pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Jasiah Dixon had two hits and two RBIs.
Trabuco Hills 2, Laguna Hills 1: Sammy Murphy struck out six in five innings.
Anaheim Canyon 6, Foothill 1: Brock Razook allowed one run in six innings.
Cypress 6, Crean Lutheran 0: Cameron Repetti threw a three-hit shutout, striking out six and walking none.
Alemany 5, Arroyo Grande 1: Carlos Moreno threw three shutout innings of relief.
West Ranch 6, Valencia 3: Garrett Monheim had three RBIs in West Ranch’s Foothill League win.
Hart 9, Canyon 5: David Holuby and Jakob Marquez each had two hits.
San Dimas 5, Northview 2: San Dimas won the Valle Vista League championship.