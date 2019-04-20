High school track: Kai Wingo is impressive at Mt. SAC Relays

Kai Wingo of Valencia set himself up to be a contender at the Southern Section track and field championships with a convincing victory on Saturday in the 800 meters in 1:52.11 at the Mt. SAC Relays.
Kenan Christon of San Diego Madison ran a state-best 20.90 to win the 200. He also won the 100 meters in 10.62 seconds.
Jazmyne Frost of Gardena Serra took the girls 100 in 11.86. Chioma Okonkwo of Murrieta Mesa took the 200 in 24.58.
Riley Hunt of Simi Valley won the 110 hurdles in 14.35. Reyte Rash of King won the 300 hurdles in 37.20.
Asjah Atkinson of St. Anthony took the girls’ 100 hurdles in 14.42.