Narbonne wins City Section Division I baseball championship

Sophomore pitcher DJ Orona of Narbonne got the message from coach Bill Dillon during the first inning of Saturday’s City Section Division I baseball final at Dodger Stadium. Dillon had a pitcher warming up in the bullpen after Orona experienced some early trouble against Marshall.
“I just just had to get my jitters out,” Orona said. “After that, I did my job.”
Orona escaped the trouble after giving up two hits and a walk in the first inning to finish with a flourish, striking out seven in Narbonne’s 4-0 victory.
“It’s crazy being on the field where all the big leaguers are,” he said. “It was a great experience.”
Narbonne (16-20) won its first game this season, then went on a 10-game losing streak.
“Fortunately, we didn’t let the ship capsize,” Dillon said.
There was only one senior on the field Saturday for the Gauchos, who got major contributions from sophomores. Chris Vega had two hits, including an RBI single. Shortstop Julio Camarena was flawless in the field and had a two-run single.
Josh Hernandez led Marshall with a single and double.